Top Czech players denounce Serena, her claims on sexism, an official support for her

Czech women don't have much tolerance for the so-called feminism. Many of us love America, some of us know it rather well, but people were getting increasingly familiar with the kind of shocking arrogance by women that was selectively encouraged by the pathological ideology of feminism.



The shocking events that were often started in the U.S. include the incredible witch hunt named #MeToo. A very recent event that shows a similar point was a hysterical meltdown of Ms Serena Williams, currently the #16 top female tennis player (WTA), with an umpire.



Czechia is a tennis superpower, one of the 3 countries that won the Davis Cup and Fed Cup on the same year, one of the most successful countries in these cups, and a cradle of numerous #1 players such as Lendl, Navrátilová, Kvitová, Plíšková.







Ms Barbora Strýcová (WTA #25) who is currently Czechia's third tennis lady after Petra Kvitová (WTA #5) and Karolína Plíšková (WTA #8) gave an interview for Lidovky, a top Czech (PC) newspaper.







The low fine for Williams is a mockery. Look, she has already issued death threats against a line umpire.



She belongs among the most temperament ladies on the circuit. But she has sharply denounced the behavior of Serena William in the U.S. Oopen final match.



"The umpire has mastered his job totally correctly: the only person who has lost it was Serena. Whenever her match approaches a loss, she loses the control over herself. I remember how she was issuing death threats to the line umpire during a match against Clijsters," the 32-year-old tennis player told Lidovky.cz.



Do you have some empathy or understanding for Serena Williams' conduct?



Absolutely not. She was threatening the umpire and she was labeling him a thief. They could and, I think, they should have disqualified her. Ramos has lots of experience, he is excellent, he was only doing what he was obliged to do. I have absolutely no understanding for Serena.



But how would you comment on her accusations that Ramos is a sexist and the support for Serena from Steve Simon, the boss of the women's tennis?



She must have lost her mind, which kind of sexism? The fact that she was backed by the boss of the tennis is something I consider a huge scandal. On top of that, the painful fine of $17,000, that's a mockery.



Aren't the words about sexism strange also because the main target was a woman – the winner Naomi Osaka (WTA #7)?



I feel sorry about Naomi because she's still a child, almost a teenager [*1997], and instead of enjoying the victory with everything that belongs to it, Serena has stolen all the attention. If I were in Naomi's skin, I would also start to cry.



After the match, Patrick Mouratoglou's coaching was intensely discussed. What's your opinion about it?



It is not clear to me why coaching is only allowed somewhere. Let them ban it everywhere or legalize it everywhere. If I were responsible for it, I would abolish it altogether – I am no fan of it.



Questions by Jaroslav Šindelář, Lidovky.cz



In another interview, she stated the following about the alleged sexism:



This is a bullšit, for umpires being women or men doesn’t matter. In comparison, I never saw (Rafael) Nadal shouting like that with an umpire. Ramos is tough, one of the best umpires in the world. He did what he had to do in that match, because she overstepped the limit. Did she have to behave differently only because she was Serena Williams? I find it interesting that she did it only when she was losing.

