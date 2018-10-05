A cultural Marxist edition of "100 scientists against Einstein"

Pro-freedom researchers may turn this pamphlet into the Battle of Stalingrad that shows that 100 is too little to intimidate everybody



Although way too many Germans (and Austrians) wanted to present themselves as victims while Adolf Hitler was the only culprit of wrongdoings in the Third Reich, the actual history was very different. Hitler was mainly a symbol, a symptom of political and emotional preferences, frustrations, and wishes that were almost omnipresent among Germans of that time. He was a tip of an iceberg – the whole iceberg of the German society was a problem caused by an ideological phase transition that the society underwent sometime in the early 1930s.







In particular, anti-Semitism was powerful within the scientific community, too. A bunch of activists who sucked in theoretical physics have invented the "Aryan/German Physics" which was an ideology that basically prohibited modern theoretical physics as we know it. This ideology within physics still exists – the members call themselves "critics of string theory" instead of "Aryan physicists" but when it comes to the scientific methodology, the content is exactly the same.



During that time, in fact, in 1931 i.e. two years before Hitler took power, a bunch of anti-Semitic German scientists also wrote a notorious book, "100 scientists against Einstein". The number of authors of diverse and ultimately irrational criticisms of relativity was high, 28+19, which was rounded to 100. Einstein wisely responded by saying that if they were right, one scientist would have been enough.







If you attach 100 signatures to a book, you may create a mob that may be physically dangerous for the target of the lynching. But that high number simply doesn't invalidate the assertions by the target of that lynching. This trivial point – that you can't replace the truth by a high number of signatories – was apparently unknown to the "German physicists". But this principle is a cornerstone of the Western civilization and its attitude to disagreements: in our civilization, it's the arguments and evidence that matter, not the brute force.



And if you think that it's known to everybody today, you are wrong. It's exactly as unknown to the cultural Marxist physicists today as it was unknown to their German predecessors 80 years earlier.







Marina has linked to a new domain with a name that looks like a parody but I am sure that the authors mean it seriously:



ParticlesForJustice.ORG: Statement on a Recent Talk at CERN (PDF, Gizmodo, Nude Socialist)



The statement here is based upon widely reported events, publicly available slides, and eyewitness accounts.



We write here first to state, in the strongest possible terms, that the humanity of any person, regardless of ascribed identities such as race, ethnicity, gender identity, religion, disability, gender presentation, or sexual identity is not up for debate.



Finally, we would also like to underline how grossly unethical it is to misrepresent the topic of one’s talk to workshop organizers to promote an agenda which is antithetical to the workshop itself. To personally attack one of the organizers during said talk is even worse. We hope that Strumia's professional colleagues and superiors will take all these points into careful consideration in all future decisions involving him. We also hope that the entire community has learned from this incident that speakers for workshops on gender -- or other ascribed identities -- in physics should include recognized experts, with a track record of speaking and publishing in an appropriate manner on the topic at hand, and moreover that organizers should seek guidance from such experts. In addition to other disciplines, physics and astronomy are home to many in-house experts on the sociology and philosophy of physics (e.g. (7), (8), (9), (10), (11), (12), (13), (14), (15), (16)). This moment reminds us to pay attention to their work.



We hope that Strumia's professional colleagues and superiors will take all these points into careful consideration in all future decisions involving him.



We also hope that the entire community has learned from this incident that speakers for workshops on gender...



We also hope that all other physicists have noticed that we will start to destroy them personally if they say anything that resembles the inconvenient truth presented by Alessandro Strumia, we also hope every particle physicist to be scared to death now and shut his mouth...

