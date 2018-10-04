Leon Lederman: 1922-2018

Leon Lederman was a giant of the 20th century experimental particle physics. Sadly, he died on Wednesday in a care center in Idaho, due to the complications from dementia (not so shocking at age of 96).



He was born to a Russian Jewish family in 1922. He was the key man in teams that discovered the neutral \(K\)-mesons (do you remember Feynman's discussion about the two-state Hilbert space of \(K^0\) and \(\bar K^0\) that may be mixed as the superpositions of long-lived and short-lived kaons?), the bottom quark \(b\), and the muon (i.e. second) neutrino.



For the muon neutrino discovery, he was given the 1988 Nobel prize in physics, along with two other men.







Lederman was a charming guy who was always a neverending fountain of jokes. As a professor, he has led 50 graduate students in some epoch – none of them went to jail, he bragged.



Also, Lederman was a crucial cheerleader for particle physics. He made the key promotion that allowed Ronald Reagan to plan and build the Tevatron (the room for superconducting magnets in an existing tunnel was reserved in 1981) – which discovered the top quark \(t\) in 1995. We might say that among the 6+6 lepton+quark (elementary fermions') flavors, he was rather fundamental in the discovery of 4 (one-third), namely \(s,b,

u_\mu,t\).







Leon Lederman has been a huge proponent of physics education – and also the main guy behind the Physics First movement demanding that teenagers are first exposed to physics and then e.g. biology.



He was also a great popularizer. His book "The God Particle" described experimental particle physics and coined the laymen's most popular term for the Higgs boson. We often explain the name as saying that "it was the work by an editor" because Lederman originally wanted the title "The Goddamn Particle".



But it would be fake news – and some people promote the fake news – to say that Lederman found the references to religion unacceptable, like some others do. Instead, in one defense of his "The God Particle", he quoted quite a piece from Genesis, like here. These days, I find it obvious (but I already found it likely a decade ago) that the criticisms against the God Particle were driven by left-wing activists' efforts to make any references to religion etc. politically unacceptable within the Academia.



Some of his methods to promote physics were truly creative. A decade ago, he built a booth on the street and was answering physics questions posed by the pedestrians (literally) in Manhattan.



In 2015, Lederman became the second person who sold his Nobel Prize medal for $765,002. He may have needed some money for the treatment of his dementia that was just diagnosed.



But back to Lederman. He has lived in a different epoch when brilliant people living in the West could have been driven by genuine love for science and, without becoming slaves of any political movement, they could have done great things.



RIP Leon Lederman.