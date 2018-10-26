Macron, scapegoats, and Visegrád

On Sunday, Czechoslovakia (despite its being formally dead) will celebrate its glorious 100th birthday. Today, Macron and Merkel will come to Prague to meet the president and the prime minister – and they will do the same thing with Slovakia, too. For Macron, it will be the first official visit to Czechia.







I hope that Macron likes this picture of the St Helena island. It's more appropriate than the place in the Slovak capital that Macron chose to talk to the public today: Primate's Palace where the Peace of Pressburg was signed to certify a triumph by Napoleon. Slovak press points out that this choice by Macron is, ehm, a bit pompous. ;-)



He gave an interview to "Hospodářské noviny" (a Czech WSJ) and three other dailies from the Visegrád Group (V4) countries (CZ, SK, PL, HU). The apparent goal of his verbal "gift" was to annoy us and he's really good at it. (The French and Czech press also claims that he wants to split V4 to the good guys, Czechoslovakia, and the bad guys, PL+HU.) Let me comment on his statements:



Czechs and other V4 citizens should embrace the slogan "Europe is us".



The member states should stop treating the EU as a scapegoat that is blamed for anything whenever it is convenient.



The EU needs further integration and it will not pay any attention the countries that would like to block it.



We can't exploit the European budget without accepting the solidarity e.g. in the context of migration. We can't struggle to reduce our contribution to the European budget without knowing what the single market implies. If we want to kill Europe, let's continue in this way.

