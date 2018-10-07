Men who missed out on the Nobel prize

A woman shared the 2018 physics Nobel prize for laser tricks, 55 years after the previous (2nd after Curie) woman, Maria Goeppert-Mayer, who was celebrated in 1963 for the nuclear shell model. (The number of Nobel prizes given for applications of lasers is just pathologically high, and I've been saying it long before this new addition. Note that neither Einstein nor Bose have even gotten the prize for the Bose-Einstein statistics.)



Before the committee has made its choice, the media were full of requests that "this time, a woman must be there" and the Nobel committee was surely under amazing pressure. There's no good reason to think it was temporary – so we may conclude that the physics Nobel prize has been downgraded to an ideologically driven and politically abused farce, much like the peace Nobel prize and others were some decades earlier.



Dr Donna Strickland is nice, modest, and she is not really responsible for this feminist Nobel insanity – which also included a selective worshiping of her as a hero as well as the media stories in which her senior collaborator, Dr Gerard Mourou, was painted as a sexist pig because he recorded a music video with much younger female lab coat dancers in 2010. These double standards are really insane given the very likely fact that she couldn't have had a chance to win such an award without Dr Mourou.







But the radical leftists continue to emit incredible garbage every day. For example, the prominent Marxist Ms Naomi Oreskes – who is notorious for her utterly fraudulent paper claiming that there's the 97% consensus about the climate hysteria – has complained about the following:





Nobel Prize in physics awarded for ‘tools made of light’; first woman in 55 years honored. Not to be churlish but is there a reason the woman is mentioned last ? https://t.co/JVMmBh1K9M — Naomi Oreskes (@NaomiOreskes) October 3, 2018

Donna Strickland’s Nobel prize ends half a century in which the committee ignored big breakthroughs by female physicists



Losev, Holonyak, Cabibbo, Jona-Lasanio, Brukhanov, Sudarshan (twice), Mandel, Walls, Hoyle (twice), Marshak, Feynman (again), Gell-Mann (again), Wu (woman), Alpher, Gold, Burnell (woman), Zweig, Ne'eman, Lilienfeld, Heil, Mataré, Welker, Lattes, Gardner, Chao, de Saint-Victor, Gamow, Frisch, Meitner (woman), Strassman, Bose, Saha, Einstein (again), Poincaré, Lorentz, Eddington, Tesla (from a different page).

