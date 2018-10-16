Petition urges CERN to rehire Strumia, end totalitarianism

Nice try but I am now 99% confident that Atiyah's proof of RH is wrong, hopeless The live video stream from Atiyah's talk (9:45-10:30) was mostly overloaded but we may already watch a 49-minute-long recording on the...

Atiyah's talk on the proof of Riemann Hypothesis scheduled for Monday Hot, Monday 7:55: Before the 9:45 talk ( watch video here and press "triangle play" in the lower left corner if paused; schedule ...

Nasty SJWs persuade spineless CERN officials to start an inquisition trial against an Italian scientist The victim "dared" to say that women aren't isomorphic to men when he was asked Galileo Galilei, the Italian founder of the ...

No one listens to the IPCC fearmongering anymore The boys have cried wolf too many times A decade ago, I would probably read the press release in its entirety – plus several pages of the ...

A cultural Marxist edition of "100 scientists against Einstein" Pro-freedom researchers may turn this pamphlet into the Battle of Stalingrad that shows that 100 is too little to intimidate everybody Alt...

Physics was invented and built by men Activists at CERN turned an excerpt from Sexmission into reality CERN has updated the statement to say that all Strumia's CERN ties w...

Men who missed out on the Nobel prize A woman shared the 2018 physics Nobel prize for laser tricks, 55 years after the previous (2nd after Curie) woman, Maria Goeppert-Mayer, who...

Das, Kalauni claim to have a 3-page SUSY proof of Riemann Hypothesis Cafeinst has pointed out that one week ago, Ashok Das (Rochester) and Pushpa Kalauni (Oklahoma) have published a 3-page preprint A simple d...

Sleptons in Antarctica: 5-sigma evidence for stau-like high energy terrestrial rays As Jitter pointed out, an extremely interesting astro-ph paper appeared yesterday: The ANITA Anomalous Events as Signatures of a Beyond Sta...