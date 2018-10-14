Czech feminist šitstorms are way more relaxed



A few days ago, the host of a Czech science Facebook group has posted the following cartoon:







It's the picture of the "first woman on the Moon". It's a joke which is funny because there's no atmosphere on the Moon which is why an engine based on a pressure deficit couldn't operate there! ;-) I needed to explain the joke right away to make the readers sure that there's nothing sexist about the joke – especially to please female readers who aren't trained in aerodynamics unless they are good at the blowjob.







Pavel V., the host, sent me an alert for me to look at the "feminist šitstorm led by Dr Kateřina Falk".



So I looked there and saw a discussion with some 500+ comments. You can see some disagreements about the quality of the joke.







But most of the comments contain positive smileys. And I think that even some of the women's reactions that were dissatisfied with the joke were pretty funny and creative, for example a quote from a fairy-tale about the Insanely Sad Princess. (For a minute, I actually thought that the cartoon itself was posted by a "feminist" as a funny expression of "look how we are viewed" – but I quickly realized that I was overestimating the feminists' sense of humor.) I am pretty sure that this wouldn't happen in the U.S. – or in other geographically Western countries, relatively to ours. In those countries, the cartoon could be decorated by threats complaining about the attack on all women in the world that would demand the person who posted that cartoon to be deleted from Facebook and permanently banned from any employment etc.



In the Czech context, you may encounter a dozen of "Czech approximations to a feminist" on that page. The worst comments of this type ask: "Is this how you view women?" Or: "I don't really see any joke there." Or: "The female physicists and astronauts are lucky not to see it." Or: "It's strange to post exactly this joke in the year of Donna Strickland." OK, I had to laugh when I saw the last one – a "year of Donna Strickland" is a rather comical exaggeration of what happened.



It's hard to say whether these "Czech approximations to a feminist" intrinsically see things differently than the radical U.S. feminists – or whether they are pushed by the atmosphere in the society to behave moderately. At any rate, the outcome is clear and cannot be overlooked. Just like the "very softcore feminists" behave moderately, they are being politely explained by others, both men and women, that humor is supposed to entertain and it's not right to filter humor according to ideological criteria. We are bombarded with cartoons and we consider some of them weak. But that doesn't mean that we spend days by complaining about jokes that we didn't find great, does it? Some wise women point out that indeed, they would prefer (and they would find it more productive) to spend days by vacuuming the carpets instead of writing nervous feminist commentaries under jokes!



Some of the complaints against the joke have probably disappeared. The message by P.V. indicates that Ms Kateřina Falk had the greatest problem with the cartoon. A year ago or so, I saw her name for the first time. She's a Czech laser physicist working for some teams in Germany – teams that are so large that the publication record is consistent with the hypothesis that she has contributed nothing and she has no clue about physics.



Whether it's true or not, she is much more visible because of some kind of feminist activism and interviews. I think that she doesn't really belong to the Czech mainstream – this kind of ladies and behavior is already being "imported" here from Germany and elsewhere. An e-mail indicated that a science funding/award agency "Neuron" supported this activity so I immediately unregistered from the e-mail listings sent by "Neuron". I actually think that "Neuron" – and many other organizations claiming to be helpful – are actively crippling the scientific process in many other situations that go well beyond Ms Falk. There are cliques of subpar researchers who support each other by nepotist methods – and I think that the "independent" agencies and sponsors that should fix these problems are actually making them worse.



At any rate, I am grateful to the history and the present that the nutty U.S.-style postmodern feminism is basically non-existent in Czechia. This fact partly boils down to the most ancient chapters of our national history, I believe.



Some Serbs were recently excited about the Chronicle of Dalimil (14th century), the oldest piece of literature that was written in Czech. One chapter is about Forefather Czech and starts as follows:



In the Serbian nation, there's a country

whose name Croatia is.

In that country, there was a lekh [the lowest aristocracy, a Polish-like name]

whose name was Czech.



He committed a murder

and that's why he lost his country.

[...]

