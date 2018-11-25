At $3,650, many continue to deny the bursting Bitcoin bubble

Can the Bitcoin price go negative?



Five days ago, when I began to type the most recent Bitcoin text, the Bitcoin price was $4,600. Now it's $3,650 or so. During the slide, the price was stuck near $4,250 for a quasiday before the drop continued during the night in the middle of the weekend.



What is rather amazing is that the mining continues at almost full speed. Most of the miners who are running cannot even pay 1/2 of their electricity expenses now. The expenses of the kids connected to the SlushPool are covered by their parents so they will probably never stop but it seems that even the professional rings with the specialized ASIC hardware keep on working.





I’ll keep mining and supporting Bitcoin as long as I can, despite the current market conditions. I’m in this for the long run and don’t care about short term price fluctuations. Who’s with me?? pic.twitter.com/Q2lg2fRlmt — wiz⚡️ (@wiz) November 22, 2018