Complexity, simulations in cosmology are pseudoscience

Three days ago, I discussed a new paper by Susskind that promoted the idea that the quantum theory of black holes can be and should be rephrased in terms of the complexity theory – basically a branch of computer science. It seems to me that some people who defended Susskind's view were pure computer scientists who had no idea about physics – and the very meaning of the word "physics" – at all.



But Susskind's paper was probably not the best one to explain what is really so utterly irrational about the attempts to rebrand fundamental physics as a part of computer science. Meanwhile, David Brown asked me about the 2017 paper



...even if we were to find compelling evidence that some vacuum of string theory describes our universe, we might never be able to find that vacuum explicitly.



It is not clear at all whether the right vacuum is a nearly generic element of some huge set of candidates – so that the number of candidates is comparable to a googol or more: the anthropic if not multiverse paradigm may be wrong and our vacuum might be rather special, e.g. the heterotic compactification to one of the simplest orbifolds Even if it were an element of such a huge set, it may refuse to be a generic element and some early cosmological "vacuum selection" processes may prefer an element that is also easier to be found by physicists (just like by Nature) Even if our vacuum were an element of a huge set and even if it were a generic element, there may exist special properties of the assignment of the cosmological constant – roughly speaking, special properties of the coefficients \(f_i\) in the model above (but that model isn't an actual accurate Ansatz describing string theory precisely!) – that allow a much faster algorithm to search for the promising options. For example, some UV/IR connections may encode the small cosmological constant into some UV properties of the string vacuum

Decide about the number \(N\), it was one hundred in my example – of cities or non-contractible cycles. Find the fastest algorithm that takes at most \(T(N)\) operations to be executed – where \(T(N)\) is the maximum number of steps that the program needs among all possible durations obtained by the exponentially many values of the parameters such as \(f_i\) – the coefficients in front of the fluxes, the distances between the cities etc. Study how this maximized \(T(N)\) scales with \(N\) or its powers and exponentials as \(N\to \infty\).



By defining a cosmology as a space-time containing a vacuum with specified properties (for example small cosmological constant) together with rules for how time evolution will produce the vacuum, we can associate global time in a multiverse with clock time on a supercomputer which simulates it.



Finally, we make some comments about a more abstract version of this discussion, which defines the complexity class of a cosmology. Our proposal was inspired by computational complexity theory, and particularly the idea of computational reduction. Can we give meaning to questions such as “is the problem of finding a vacuum with small cosmological constant in P, NP or some larger complexity class?”

