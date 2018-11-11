New veins of science can't be found by a decree

No one listens to the IPCC fearmongering anymore The boys have cried wolf too many times A decade ago, I would probably read the press release in its entirety – plus several pages of the ...

Petition urges CERN to rehire Strumia, end totalitarianism Edwin has pointed out that two German pro-free-speech groups, Agens Die Miteinander and Cuncti (and Tom Todd of Hamburg is usually signed...

Scholze, Stix don't have the magic power to veto arbitrary proofs The \(abc\) conjecture is a proposition in number theory somewhat analogous to Fermat's Last Theorem. If three relatively prime (possib...

New papers by Maldacena, Susskind, and Witten I am confident that for most people who follow the hep-th listings , most of the new papers are as boring as they are for me. Most papers lo...

Wolchover, Ball face armies of brainwashed anti-quantum NPCs Nine and two days ago, the Quanta Magazine posted the following two articles that were "sort of negative" about some "alterna...

Cheeky girl demands moonwalker, geologist to shut his mouth on geology Everyone can live his or her American dream in America, it's a country of great possibilities and amazing upward mobility. Some people s...

Study: Swiss glaciers mostly melted before industrialization began Hundreds of papers are being published that show that the "anthropogenic climate change" paradigm is incorrect, at least in its st...

Analyzing a spooky anti-quantum article from Poland Jitter informed us about a short popular article published on Thursday: The Spooky Reality Behind the Quantum Universe –“We Haven’t a Clue ...

Are NPCs catchy enough to supersede SJWs? In recent days, a meme became very popular among people who are approximately right-wing, conservative, or pro-Trump and who want to mock th...