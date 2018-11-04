Scholze, Stix don't have the magic power to veto any proofs

The \(abc\) conjecture is a proposition in number theory somewhat analogous to Fermat's Last Theorem. If three relatively prime (possibly negative) integers obey \(a+b=c\), then some inequality holds\[



\Large \max (\abs a, \abs b, \abs c) \leq C_\epsilon \prod_{p|(abc)} p^{1+\epsilon}.



\] In 2012, Šiniči Močizuki (this website is written in Czech English, some of you appreciate it) presented his alleged proof and now, over six years later, the validity of the proof remains disputed and its status is therefore uncertain.



I find the inequality above rather contrived and uninteresting – which very well may be just because I haven't studied those corners (and most corners) of number theory intensely enough – but Močizuki claims to have a whole profound theory, Inter-universal Teichmüller (IUT) theory, which can generate proofs of many number-theoretical propositions. I feel that the broader theory attracts me more than the \(abc\) conjecture itself.







The Japanese guy's discovery would be rather profound if his claims are true. His proposed theory is grand, needs a lot of time to be understood, builds on some Grothendieck's spirit that remains incomprehensible to most, and returns topological groups to the analyses of number-theoretical problems. The theory depends on anabelian arithmetic geometry recently developed in Japan.







There are various reasons why not too many mathematicians have tried to absorb everything that Močizuki wants to say. It's too new, the papers are too large, depend on many things, the spirit disagrees with the toolkit that (not only) junior people in the field are supposed to repeat all the time. In particular, while Robert Langlands has expressed his desire to understand Močizuki's theory, the "Langlands program" is a much more popular paradigm outside Asia and could be interpreted as a competitor to Močizuki's IUT. To some extent, these regional preferences may be compatible with the health of the world's mathematics community. But some of the reasons for this calm reception might be rather political and pathological.



Even though I am not a clear fan of Močizuki or his ideas, I was shocked when I saw the top Quora answer to a straightforward question:



I can only say that it is a very challenging task to document the depth of my astonishment when I first read this Remark! This Remark may be described as a breath-takingly (melo?)dramatic self-declaration, on the part of SS, of their profound ignorance of the elementary theory of heights, at the advanced undergraduate/beginning graduate level.



I would put it thus: they certainly found a serious flaw in the proof. Whether or not the flaw is the one that they actually identify is not entirely clear.



What has happened with the \(abc\) conjecture is that Mochizuki has a manuscript that he claims is a proof—however, no one (other than maybe some of his students) seems to be able to understand how it is a proof. This is a problem: [...]



[...] in practice, nobody ever writes out the whole proof with all of its gory logical details (as it would make the whole thing completely unreadable—imagine trying to understand how a computer program worked by reading machine code, or if you want to get really sadistic, binary). However, it should include enough information that any competent mathematician working in the area can reconstruct the full proof if needed.



Scholze and Stix are competent mathematicians, and have spent a protracted amount of time studying the proof and the underlying mathematics. If they don’t understand the proof, there is no proof.



Now, Mochizuki’s objection is that Scholze and Stix are misunderstanding his proof. That might be true. However, if this is true, Mochizuki or one of his students could remedy the situation by writing out some of the details he is leaving out. [...]

