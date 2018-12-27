Backreaction's jihad against particle physics continues

Three weeks ago, I discussed Sabine Hossenfelder's insane attack against an innocent promotional video for a future particle collider.



The video is perfectly fine and I would personally okay every piece of it. It's just a planned $10 billion collider that is meant to go further on the energy frontier which means that it will be sensitive to phenomena in particle physics – at higher energies, shorter distances, potentially new particles, unparticles, and other things related to the particle spectrum including dark energy but also dark matter – than the previous colliders. The layperson's resolution is rather limited so of course the popular presentations of all colliders will end up looking almost the same. A video may inform the audiences about the larger size of the new tunnel.



But even if the video weren't fine, it's just a video that some press people affiliated with some physics institutions were ordered by officials to create for the interested lay audiences to see something. The video got just some 2,000 views on YouTube by now. It's completely irrelevant in comparison with the 700-page review of the plan written by actual experts who want the FCC dreams to come true. A serious person – especially a genuine physicist – discussing whether the FCC is a good idea should respond to those, not to a 75-second-long video for the laymen.



Her hateful tirade has inspired a long discussion with over 200 comments on her blog. At some moment, the conversation turns into a flamewar with Hossenfelder and her lay reader Steven Mason (and perhaps the unhinged climate alarmist Arun and a few others) on one side, and actual people from particle physics, especially Roberto Kersevan of CERN (but also Tommaso Dorigo, Philip Helbig, Summerisle...) on the other side.







Kersevan shows that basically every statement by Hossenfelder is untrue and he links to numerous papers to prove his points but she keeps on attacking him and others. This kind of staggering arrogance by this fake physicist was partially enabled by the political correctness that has run amok. Hossenfelder is obviously not a good material for physics research. She not only lacks the talent to do credible physics; she has no scientific curiosity, either. She just fundamentally misunderstands the scientific method, the experiments' not having guaranteed outcomes from the beginning, and other basic things. She should have been heavily pressed to acquire the skills in Kinder, Küche, Kirche. But the degenerated environment of the postmodern epoch has failed to exert this pressure.



Instead, the postmodern system has encouraged her to think that she is a real physicist, although she has no potential to be one. The conditions have created a monster. In fact, the taboos have helped her to think that she is better than the actual physicists and her crackpot blog (as well as her crackpot book) is a more important source of information about colliders than documents on the CERN website. She makes this unbelievably arrogant belief of hers quite explicit in the flamewar.







Today, she added a new friendly text titled



70% - Supersymmetry exists at the GUT scale or lower

50% - Supersymmetry will be found at the LHC



Without naturalness, there is no argument for new physics at energies even higher than that of the LHC. (Not until 15 orders of magnitude higher, which is when the quantum structure of spacetime should become noticeable. But energies so large will remain inaccessible for the foreseeable future.)



How have particle physicists reacted to the situation? Largely by pretending nothing happened.



Kersevan: "going from LHC to FCC is a logical, scientifically sound path to future discoveries"

Hossenfelder Extrapolating from the past, it's a sound path to further non-discoveries.

