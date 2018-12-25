The father of "robots" was a top ideologue of the free interwar Czechoslovakia



Most of you enjoy a relaxed and happy Christmas. But for some people, Christmas may be terrible - or fatal. Top Czech writer Dr Karel Čapek died on December 25th, 1938, exactly eighty years ago, due to pneumonia that he contracted while undoing the harm caused by a flood to his rural villa in Strž.







Čapek and Olga, 1932



To some extent, he was hiding there from the suddenly self-confident violent pro-fascist beasts who were flooding him (the #1 symbol of the old democratic system who was still alive and in the country) with hate mail, nasty phone calls, broken windows, diatribes in newspapers – which is why we may say that the fascists have chased him down as an animal. His brother, a comparably famous painter Josef Čapek, died of tyfus in a concentration camp, Belsen-Bergen, in April 1945 (pandemics killed tens of thousands of people there), days before the camp was liberated by the British and Canadian forces. Their work was semi-censored during communism as well and Karel Čapek's widow, actress Olga Scheinpflugová, was prevented from doing her job.







The events from Karel Čapek's last moments through 1989 (or 2018?) look so gruesome. But everything was so rosy during his productive years. He was born in Little Saintsville, a village near Trutnov with just 1500 inhabitants today. He was a great student. Newspapers already published some poems he wrote when he was 14. But Čapek began to seriously write literature around 1920 when he was 30, two years after Czechoslovakia was created.



His plays included The Outlaw, R.U.R. (Rossum Universal Robots – after his brother gave him the idea, he introduced the word "robot" to the world, one derived from "robota" which is "work" in most Slavic languages but "drudgery/forced serfs' labor" in Czech; R.U.R. was one of the earliest plays involving artificial humans), Pictures from the Insects' Life (insects personify human character traits), The Makropulos Affair (on immortality, Leoš Janáček wrote an opera), Adam the Creator (destroys the world and makes a new one), The White Disease (a conflict of a pacifist doctor and a fascist boss), The Mother.



Čapek's novels: The Absolute at Large (a vision on consumer society), Krakatit (a prophesy of nuclear-like weapons in 1922), Hordubal, Meteor, An Ordinary Life, War With the Newts (a satirical dystopia – a bunch of inferior sea animals emerges from the water and starts to behave like German Nazis), Life and Work of Composer Foltýn.







But Čapek also wrote five travel books, a charming guide for gardeners, Dashenka – or the Life of a Puppy, a biography of a puppy written for kids, and lots of other things including tons of newspaper articles because he was really making his living as a journalist much of the time. Add some great translations of French poetry. It's not hard to understand that he died as a rich 48-year-old man – his wife inherited assets worth 2.652 million crowns, about 3,000 times the average monthly salary.



He has been nominated for the Nobel prize in Literature 7 times but never won it. The most annoying refusal was the last one, in 1938. The fascist Zeitgeist has finally replaced him with a much more shallow and less valuable feminist Pearl Buck who became the first female U.S. winner of that prize.



Čapek was one of the "Friday men" ("Pátečníci", note how Slavic languages typically replace words like "men" with playful suffixes) who attended a weekly intellectual party on Friday afternoon, in Čapek's villa in Prague-Vineyards. Aside from the elite of literature and arts of that time – Peroutka, Bass, Poláček, Vančura, Kopta, Rabas, ... – the first two presidents of Czechoslovakia, Tomáš Garrigue Masaryk and Edvard Beneš, used to be guests, too. (And Masaryk's son Jan, later a minister of foreign affairs, attended, too.) He's been the boss of the Czechoslovak Pen Club and many other things.







Masaryk and Čapek. Čapek – an informal spokesperson of the first president – also published the book "Dialogues with TGM", interviews with the president-founder.



The First Republic – we mean the 1918-1938 interwar Czechoslovakia – was a democratic, Parliamentarian, capitalist, prosperous, peaceful country maximally nurturing its culture, music, sensitivity, tolerance and Karel Čapek was among those who have really contributed much to that image.



So you may imagine that when Hitler took over Germany in 1933, Čapek started to be nervous. There were always people who felt "inspired" by the fascist revolution in Germany and they included some Czech writers, too. Rudolf Medek was a particularly disappointing example. Folks like that started to urge Čapek to emigrate – as soon as 1934 – because he could become unnecessary and end up in a concentration camp.



In 1934, Čapek responded angrily: "We the writers won't allow anybody to kick us out of our nation. [...] There's only one good answer to this question: to give a proper thrashing to those who propose such things. I am not a Marxist but I will never allow e.g. S.K. Neumann to be removed from the Czech literature, although he is a Marxist, while he also wrote The Book of Woods, Waters, and Hillsides; or Singing of the Silence."



Indeed, the anti-fascist Čapek wasn't a Marxist, either – he also wrote the essay "Why I Am Not a Communist", one of the reasons why he wasn't embraced by the communist regime after the war.



The pro-fascist folks saw him as a "weak man". The Catholic critics saw him as too materialist or relativist. Čapek has had a spinal disorder throughout his life which is why he didn't have to serve in the army – he was classified as "Category C" during the draft. This has been repeatedly used to attack the writer. But it was the "genre" of his literature that was so insulting to the fascist folks. Playing with gardens, insects, puppies and using all these things to separate good and bad character traits was something they hated.



Even in 1938, Čapek actually worked on politics a lot. He tried to save Czechoslovakia in some way. He was constantly exchanging letters with President Beneš but also with some Germans... On September 29th, 1938, The Munich Treaty was signed and the Sudetenland was annexed by Nazi Germany. Čapek was really, really pissed of by the betrayal. Needless to say, he was threatened – as the "#2 enemy" of the Nazis (not bad!) – and some British writers escalated the recommendations that Čapek should leave Czecho-Slovakia (now castrated and renamed). Mister Esquier visited Čapek and told him to leave the homeland. Čapek reacted anxiously:



I don't want anything and I don't need anything. What I have wanted, doesn't exist. What I have needed, has been taken from me. Even England used to be my beloved land. Mr Chamberlain has taken it from me. Can you return my homeland to me? My country? Why are you interested in me if you were disinterested in my country in Munich?

