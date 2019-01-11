D.H. wants physicists not to be allowed to talk about me and this blog

The proposal would revive some great techniques of the Inquisition



A theoretical physicist who is known from TRF comment sections and who has published over 50 papers has directed my attention to a tirade by a young physicist D.H. written on his Facebook profile.



D.H. is also a good theoretical physicist who recently won a nice junior award – and his name and work appears in 15 previous TRF blog posts – although his background isn't solid enough for him to be considered a full-blown string theorist. Please keep his full name confidential – to protect his future – because what he has written is truly embarrassing. Quotes below will not be copied verbatim – my sentences will be almost exactly equivalent, however. The scrambling was done to make it harder for readers to search for the exact quotes and identify the author.







Lots of articles on this blog discuss examples of left-wing activists who have spread over the Academia and made the life miserable for numerous "politically incorrect" colleagues. Some of those had to leave etc. But D.H. wants to bring these Stalinist practices to a new level. He wants the people who were generously allowed to stay to be prevented from respecting the people who are outside, like me, or discuss them or read their texts. Sending folks to the Gulag isn't enough for D.H.: people who remember those who left for the Gulag must be sent to the Gulag, too.







OK, let's look at the rant by the far left-wing fanatic.



This not quite shortish post will talk about a threat that the theoretical physics community has faced for dozens of months, others may choose to ignore it.



The problem is that the attention paid to Luboš Motl's website isn't diminishing.



If I trust some dialogues between me and fellow physicists, a sizable ratio of the community continues to absorb TRF through visual channels and a non-infinitesimal subgroup of those visual recipients of the data keep on taking Motl's opinions seriously (views on physics and maybe not just that). Witnesses have even reported that Motl's posts are occasionally referred to in discussions about the directions of the future research and/or hiring.



A) Motl hasn't been an element of the community for a decade and he's superficial about the work made in recent 12 years. [...]



B) Expletives are unprofessional and shouldn't be allowed just because they're fun. [...]



C) Motl can't possibly disentangle science and politics because he is getting more vitriolic when minorities or female physicists are being discussed. [...]



The last droplet has fallen. The non-terminated pseudo-tolerance of this heretic by the body of physicists is not fine. What lesson can junior physicists learn when such social interactions are labeled "fun", when senior physicists dare to say "he might be insane, but his physics is just right"? We can improve things relatively to that and it's our duty to do so. My reading of TRF has been irregular but from this moment, I will ostracize every person who would apparently want to talk about Motl or his texts. I urge you to do the same.

