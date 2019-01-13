DNA: cranks fully expel James Watson from his lab

Genetics used to be banned in the Soviet Union up to the mid 1960s.



A crackpot named Trofim Lysenko proposed alternative, superstitious methods to increase the yields in agriculture (basically some reeducation camps for crops – contemporary cultural Marxists would approve the methods) and he became a darling of an influential local mass killer named Joseph Stalin.



That man therefore banned genetics – the discipline established by Czechia's German Gregor Mendel – and all scientific methods in agriculture.



It was before the DNA was discovered. Just to be sure, Mendel's genetics determined the probabilities that the offspring has one trait or another but it didn't say "why". DNA emerged as the detailed microscopic molecular explanation why those probabilities work as Mendel has experimentally determined.



Americans like to view the story of Lysenkoism as some tale about savages who are surely nothing like Americans. Too bad, when it comes to the freedom to do research and report the results, the atmosphere in the U.S. is already as bad as it was during the Soviet Lysenkoism era if not worse and the Yankees' ideas that the Soviets were worse are just unsubstantiated fantasies driven by the primitive and widespread anti-Russian racism.







In October 2007, I mentioned that one of the two discoverers of the DNA molecule, James Watson, became politically inconvenient for the extremist left-wing movement that was already working hard to conquer the scientific institutions. Watson was fired as the chancellor of his Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory. We learned that he was being shunned by all kinds of people claiming to be biologists.



Why? Because he had said that while he would prefer blacks to be mentally equal, every person who hires blacks and whites knows this not to be so.







The most famous biologist of the second part of the 20th century became nearly invisible. All sensible people supported him – including those in Nigeria and Africa in general – but he was surrounded by an environment that didn't contain such sensible people.



His income deteriorated, too. In late 2014, James Watson sold his Nobel Prize medal, citing drained financial resources as a reason. I find this relative poverty absolutely shocking and nothing has improved about it in the subsequent four years.



An immensely active scientist who happens to be the most famous biologist on Earth in the second half of the 20th century, to say the least, suddenly ran into financial problems. We know some of the stories about the giants of science and technology in the past who drifted towards poverty when they were older. How could that cruel primitive world of the past allow such a fate, I often used to ask? I no longer ask this question. Our world is not better at all.



I think that James Watson's relative poverty shows that all the sponsors of science are basically worthless and useless. Why doesn't a single billionaire who markets himself as a philantropist or a supporter of science and progress fix this self-evident anomaly and injustice? What is Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Yuri Milner, Peter Thiel, and everyone else doing? All of you are a part of the problem, Gentlemen, and you're only paying the money to improve your own image, often the image in the eyes of tons of people who morally suck. You allow this to happen. You don't really improve the allocation of resources relatively to the government funding at all – it's mostly about nepotism and ideological criteria, too.







It's early 2019 and we see another continuation of the witch hunt. PBS has shot "Decoding Watson" (full). It's a mixture of a documentary about a top scientist and a hit piece against him. Incidentally, the program starts optimistically, with lots of smile and friendliness at his 90th birthday celebration in his lab. But I would still find the PBS creators to be some of the relatively good guys here – they at least don't want to make James Watson invisible and super-poor and their work may be at least marginally described as a fair documentary about a giant.



At the beginning of the excerpt above, Watson's son Rufus, a schizophrenia sufferer (incidentally, Watson's wife was 20 years younger which could have increased the odds), asks James Watson whether he still considers himself a scientist. "Yes," Watson answers, "I am the most accomplished person living on Earth." People aren't supposed to praise themselves in this way, the group think says, but Watson's appraisal is at least sensible and he's also encouraged to say such things because almost no one else does. Normally, it should be the other biologists who say this sentence but they don't.



OK, in the PBS program, Watson reveals that he hasn't lost the brain in 2007, all the apologies were illegitimate because they were made under threats, he is still a Roosevelt era guy, and he still knows about the genetic differences between the races what he has known for a long time and in 2007. And the quotes seen on PBS have led to a new wave of ideologically motivated terror against Prof James Watson. On January 1st, The New York Times wrote a story with the following title (thanks to Petr N. for these URLs):



I'm just so sorry it happened this way. If only you'd been willing to be more open-minded.



You were warned. Given an explanation. And yet you persisted.



Eric Lander, the director of the Broad Institute of M.I.T. and Harvard, elicited an outcry last spring with a toast he made to Dr. Watson’s involvement in the early days of the Human Genome Project.



Dr. Lander quickly apologized. “I reject his views as despicable,” Dr. Lander wrote to Broad scientists. “They have no place in science, which must welcome everyone. I was wrong to toast, and I’m sorry.’’

