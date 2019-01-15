FCC submits a 1244-page plan to EPJ

D.H. wants physicists not to be allowed to talk about me and this blog The proposal would revive some great techniques of the Inquisition A theoretical physicist who is known from TRF comment sections and who ...

Panpsychism is needed to quantify consciousness Let me assume that you consider yourself conscious. Let me assume that you admit that there's nothing too special about yourself – i.e. ...

Why 'Why String Theory Is Wrong' is wrong Note that "String Theory" is the only unique part of the title – and the unique known candidate for a unifying theory beyond QFT ...

Backreaction's jihad against particle physics continues Three weeks ago, I discussed Sabine Hossenfelder's insane attack against an innocent promotional video for a future particle collider. ...

Quantum gravity from self-collisions of the configuration space One of the seemingly quirky ideas that are waiting to revolutionize theoretical physics – at least your humble correspondent feels it should...

Readers unhappy about Aaronson's correct criticism of quaternionic QM In 2012, I wrote a simple text saying why the wave function has to be complex . To preserve the sum of probabilities, one needs something ...

DNA: cranks fully expel James Watson from his lab Genetics used to be banned in the Soviet Union up to the mid 1960s. A crackpot named Trofim Lysenko proposed alternative, superstitious m...

Recent papers: SFT, SUSY GUT, a new light gauge boson, \(p\)-adic string gravity, swampland I plan to write a heuristic post about some exciting ideas of mine but let me dedicate a comment to recent papers on the arXiv. There were s...

Musk's tunnel vision Elon Musk has just unveiled the Hyperloop, well with the air in the tunnels included. OK, differently, he has disrupted the public transport...