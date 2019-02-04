Aaronson & readers understand why Hossenfelder's anti-HEP campaign is fallacious

But they will never say so clearly because they're piles of double-faced PC feces



Computer scientist Scott Aaronson has posted a text on the new collider debates, Sabineblogging, and one of the first tragicomic implications of the essay that you can't overlook is how much it shows that the political correctness has been placed above science – even the very existence of science – in the Western academia.



Why?



Because Aaronson's arguments – and most of the comments underneath his article – make it clear that these computer science folks largely understand that Hossenfelder's campaign is just a sequence of generic anti-science emotional outbursts and she misunderstands what science is and why experiments are really being done in the first place.



He – and most commenters – really agrees e.g. with Lisa Randall and Jeremy Bernstein (NYT) as well as your humble correspondent and disagrees with Hossenfelder on all the basic points. But for some reason – and all of us know very well what the reason is – he frames his blog post as confession of love towards Hossenfelder and an attack on me.



We've seen a similar effect in Facebook posts by Daniel Harlow. Sabine Hossenfelder belongs to such a privileged group that we really need in physics – so we should make her powerful and if she wants particle physics to be abolished, we should abolish it! It's such a detail – particle physics may continue or be abandoned but it's much more important whether Luboš Motl believes that 50% of physicists should be expected to be female and that heretic dares to disbelieve and he even dares to point out that the believers are brain-dead.



If we ban physics, the number of women in physics will be 0 out of 0 which is 50% or any other percentage and he will be proven wrong, isn't it great?







How does it work in Aaronson's essay? He says that "he likes Sabine" although this viewpoint is probably not shared by the scientists, he admits. But he likes that she is basically a Luboš in a skirt (I forgot his precise wording) which is great. And he would love if lots of "non-Luboš physicists" were blogging about important matters in physics. On the other hand, Luboš is no good because of



Luboš’s misogynistic rants, whose predictability could be used to calibrate atomic clocks.



many theorists expected superpartners at the LHC the expectations were doubted and the LHC results proved the doubts were justified now an overlapping set of theorists want the next collider therefore we shouldn't build it.

6) at the same time, a bigger collider is pretty much the most expensive experiment you can think of (except, possibly, a telescope on the moon), and [...]



