Bill Gates: advocates of dominant wind & solar energy are imbeciles

I've been turned into a Microsoft fan roughly when I came to the college. The later finding that Bill Gates actually wrote the "Microsoft BASIC" on my beloved Commodore 64 has increased my respect for him and his company, too. It may have contributed to my being a Microsoft partisan in all the silly college battles about Microsoft vs Apple and Microsoft vs Linux – but I have had lots of other reasons to take the Microsoft side, too.



Microsoft has been another politically correct company in some respects. But in so many other respects, Microsoft and its founder remained such oases of common sense and the "moderate" rational way of thinking that was mainstream in the 1980s and perhaps 1990s. I don't know how many of you agree – but Microsoft (even without Gates) doesn't quite seem to be a member of the bunch of Silicon Valley friends who talk to each other and complicate the lives of all the people who aren't fully politically obedient.



After all, Redmond doesn't sit in the Silicon Valley.







I think that his and his wife's charity has been successful and deserves to be praised but he also realizes the negative implications of this success – and of the dramatically lowered poverty rates in Africa and the world. Last September, he earned some extra points from me when he warned against the population growth in Africa as well as the dangers of the "green light" for the Africans' mass migration to Europe. This is something that could cripple Europe and that mustn't allowed, he understood very well.







Today, just hours ago, the Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) of Benny Peiser posted this two-minute-long excerpt from an interview with Gates (which is probably a few months old and has already been discussed on Jo Nova's blog five days ago):







The excerpt was taken from a Stanford event in November 2018, 36 minutes. The excerpt is at 8:35-10:35. I haven't watched this long video yet – and sadly enough, only 11,000 people have done it so far.



GWPF describes him as the world's "richest entrepreneur". So either GWPF is a bit wrong or Jeff Bezos has already been robbed by his ex-wife. Note that just some months ago, Bezos' wealth was safely above $100 billion while Gates was around $90 billion last March and this relative poverty of Gates' probably hasn't gotten much better since that time. Only a greedy Bezos' wife with some very aggressive attorneys can make Gates great again (MGGA), relatively speaking. ;-)



As also discussed on the Stop These Things blog, Bill Gates obviously didn't share the enthusiasm of numerous brainwashed folks – and we primarily talk about very rich and powerful folks in this case – about the wind and solar energy.



OK, he made his negative perspective obvious at the very beginning by calling "it" (something related to the wind and solar energy but it wasn't clear whether he referred to the energy sources or the people's opinions) "disappointing". Yesterday, Václav told him something...



Now, that name (Gates' pronunciation of "Václav" is better than that of 99.9% of Americans, including Sheldon Cooper) was another reason I had to post this. Václav (Wenceslaus) is a Czech name – shared by our patron St Wenceslaus (Good King Wenceslaus) and the first modern separate Czechia's presidents, Havel and Klaus. But I had known who was this self-evidently close friend of Gates' whom Gates calls "the best energy writer in the world": Gates was referring to Václav Smil, a Czech-Canadian policy analyst and retired environmental science professor. You should be able to guess the name of the town in our beloved homeland, i.e. in the Protectorate of Nazi Germany, where Smil was born in 1943. Yes, it's my Pilsen! The same Pilsen whose FC Viktoria defeated Slavia in the most important match of the Czech League on Saturday, beat Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday in the Europa League, and let's hope it will continue.



If you are a multi-billionaire, you simply should talk to someone from Pilsen about these serious matters. Smil emigrated to the West in 1969 – like many others (including my uncle in Australia) who could afford about one more year in their fatherland after the 1968 Soviet-led occupation. OK, Smil and Gates say:



Here’s Tokyo, 27 million people, you have three days of a cyclone every year. It’s 23 GW of electricity for three days. Tell me what battery solution is going sit there and provide that power.

