"Boltzmann vs foes": precursor to "QM vs anti-quantum zealots"

Yesterday, Ludwig Eduard Boltzmann would have had a chance to celebrate his 175th birthday if he hadn't killed that chance by hanging himself at age of 62, while vacationing with his wife Henriette and daughter Elsa (in Tybein) near Trieste, Northern Italy, Austria-Hungary.







The wife and daughter probably had a reason for some anxiety when they found him (the daughter found him first). But Boltzmann's reason powering the suicide were intellectually driven frustrations. And while it's sometimes said that the timing of his suicide was lousy because his ideas were going to win soon afterwards, I actually disagree.



If he were resurrected and if he were around, he would probably ask me whether there's a reasonable chance that the people will get more reasonable when it comes to the ideas required for his new statistical picture of thermodynamics and physics in general. I would probably answer "No" and he would hang himself again.



I could feel a bit guilty but my "No" answer would be a matter of scientific integrity because the anti-quantum zealots are nothing else than heirs to the high-profile idiots who opposed his ideas more than 100 years ago.







By the high-profile idiots, I mean primarily philosopher Auguste Comte, mathematician Henri Poincaré, chemist Wilhelm Ostwald, mathematician Georg Helm, engineer (and armchair physicist) William Rankine (who nevertheless gave the modern meaning to "energy"), and especially philosopher Ernst Mach.



To make things worse, I think that an important man who contributed to Boltzmann's suicide was also the chemist (Johann) Josef Loschmidt, an older colleague (and sometimes instructor) of Boltzmann's at the University of Vienna – despite the fact that the two men became friends. Loschmidt shared many of the misunderstandings with the list in the previous paragraph. Note that Loschmidt used to call himself "Austrian" but if he had lived a few decades later, such a German-speaking guy born in Carlsbad, Bohemia (who naturally went to work at a university in Prague) would be classified as a "Sudetenland German" and he would become a Czechoslovak citizen and probably a voter of Adolf Hitler's regional deputy Konrad Henlein. ;-)







OK, the reason why I believe that nothing much has changed about the stupidity of the philosophers and the bulk of armchair physicists since Boltzmann's years – truly technical fields in quantum physics are fortunately a different matter – and why I recommended Boltzmann to commit suicide again is that his ideas were a precursor to the new philosophy of physics brought by quantum mechanics which



redirected the focus of physics from "pictures of reality" to "true propositions one can make about reality"

changed the main Ansatz of the findings from "what is true" to "how likely is one evolution or another" (probabilistic character of physics)

introduced the logical arrow of time to the laws of physics, despite the apparent mathematical time-reversal (or CPT-) symmetry of the microscopic laws of physics (this is a consequence of the previous two points)

The book on the left side offers you 282 pages of selected writings by Boltzmann – mostly texts for the public. Aside from essays on the obvious physical topics, you may enjoy e.g. a reply to Ostwald who wanted to interpret energy as mental happiness, an interpretation that wasn't quite equivalent to Rankine's physical energy, as Boltzmann argued. ;-)



Epistemological idealism is a subjectivist position in epistemology that holds that what one knows about an object exists only in one's mind. It is opposed to epistemological realism.



completely compatible with the time-reversal-symmetric or CPT-symmetric microscopic laws of physics at the microstate level

totally needed to explain thermodynamics as well as all macroscopic phenomena in terms of the fundamental laws, especially in quantum mechanics that can't work without the calculation of probabilities