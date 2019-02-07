Can the FCC tunnel(s) become much thinner?

Are you a hardcore theorist who sometimes loves to play the game that he (or she, Ann and Anna) is a game-changing inventor dealing with the practical life issues and construction, nevertheless? I am and I do. ;-)



Electric cars with batteries suck because 1 kg of a battery only stores 2% of what 1 kg of petrol does. Recharging is slow and some of these parameters won't get much better. But why don't we add wires to all our highways and switch to personal trolleybuses everywhere? The electric cars could have batteries just for a few miles of being off the grid. What's your objection, grumpy reader? :-)







Why don't we fill the land with personal trolleybuses? No batteries, no refueling anymore. The Pilsner model above is only designed for speeds up to 65 kph but it could be improved, I guess.



Or why don't we have nuclear-powered aircraft? You can invent such ideas and Google search for them. You will usually find out that it's been discussed and there are some usual problems that are immediately presented as fatal. For example, the nuclear-powered airplanes suck because the people can't be nicely protected against the radiation.







When I saw the proposals to build the next \(100\TeV\) collider at CERN, the FCC, I was impressed how surprisingly cheap the project is claimed to be (although it's not guaranteed that the final price wouldn't be much higher – it often is). Well, \(100\TeV\) is more than 7 times \(13\TeV\) but €21 billion is less than 5 times $5 billion, the price of the LHC, and it does include the new tunnel which the LHC inherited from LEP for free.



And those €21 billion are "cheaper euros" due to some 15 years of inflation – maybe by some 30% – than the "LHC euros". The cost only grows like the square root of the collision energy, it seems! Every person who has at least some relationship to science agrees that even €21 billion is peanuts for the most extreme and far-reaching science experiment that is being built just once in 20 years at the current speed.







However, in the decomposition of the expenses to the basic parts, I was rather annoyed by the expensive tunnels. Well, those €21 billion are composed of:



€5 billion for the 100-kilometer-long tunnel,

€4 billion for the lepton collider magnets etc.,

€12 billion for the later upgrade, hadron collider magnets.



@FCC_study May I ask a trivial layman's technical question? Why isn't the FCC tunnel thinner, like 1-meter diameter https://t.co/K0O2HV2Pc4 which would be much cheaper, I guess, and still allowed to bring the magnets there, e.g. with some robots? — Luboš Motl (@lumidek) February 7, 2019

@lumidek thank you for this question. As you may suspect there is a number of reasons that we will try to summarize: 1) Magnet design already foresees a diameter of 1.20 m to which you have to add the support and alignment underneath (1/6) https://t.co/61HN4nlW93 — FCC study (@FCC_study) February 7, 2019

Moreover, the cryogenic lines (QRL) for the superconducting magnets require about one extra meter (2/6) — FCC study (@FCC_study) February 7, 2019

There has already been an effort to minimize these parameters in the magnet design and ensure that these magnets can fit in the existing LHC tunnel - as the FCC study also covers the HE-LHC upgrade (3/6) — FCC study (@FCC_study) February 7, 2019

One also needs space to transport/exchange a magnet once the machine is installed (one doesn’t want to take all magnets out in front to replace one broken in the middle) (4/6) — FCC study (@FCC_study) February 7, 2019

pluts other services (cables, cooling pipes)and for ventilation lines as foreseen by safety rules if someone has to go in the tunnel and intervene manually - we may not be able to do everything by robots (5/6) — FCC study (@FCC_study) February 7, 2019

One can discuss a smaller diameter for the tunnel - and the FCC CDR identifies areas for further R&D - but microtunelling doesn't seem yet to be an effective solution though indeed is an interesting approach (6/6) — FCC study (@FCC_study) February 7, 2019