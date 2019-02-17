Janice Fiamengo on the new SJW physics

Many of you know and watch Prof Janice Fiamengo who is smart, sensible, articulate, and anti-feminist, among other qualities.



But because this is a truly intersectional ;-), conservative physics blog (the kind of a website that activists at Google want to eliminate from your searches, despite the huge risk that I will help to liquidate their increasingly evil company and erase $1 trillion of stockholders' paper wealth), and she talked about another, half-hostile intersection last week, I decided it was sensible to encourage some of you to watch her 23-minute-long February 6th monologue, "Meet the New SJW Physics":







Fiamengo started by saying that she had thought that as the ultimate hard science, physics was immune towards the SJW stuff. Well, I have thought so, too. Physics has even kept its independent objective character during the totalitarian communism – at least at almost all times. But I must return a not quite symmetric nicety to her: I have thought that humanities have been completely devoured by the SJW stuff. But for some reason, Janice Fiamengo doesn't have a problem to be a full professor of English at the University of Ottawa in the democratic socialist country of Canada.



She has discussed the unfriendly anti-Strumia Particles for Justice petition and I don't want to frustrate us with it again right now. Incidentally, the counter-petition is doing fine and will be sent to the director of CERN.







As you probably know by now, a particularly unhinged young "progressive" activist (and a quantum-information-in-gravity theorist) Daniel Harlow is the main (or only) author of the "Particles for Justice" diatribe. But she has found some other gems, too.







In Fall 2018, a group of hundreds of people from the physics and astronomy departments signed the following



As a community of scientists, we contest that defining a person’s sex or gender is “grounded in science” or is “objective.” We affirm that both gender and sex are not determined at birth, not defined by genitals or genetics, and not exclusively binary. Furthermore, the institution of science, particularly the field of genetics, has a long history of being used to justify the infliction of violence on marginalized communities.



