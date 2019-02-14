Poland confirms asylum for Norwegian mother

Two days ago, Polish media informed us that Ms Silje Garmo, a Norwegian mother, has been given the final paperwork to prove that she's been granted the political asylum in the Central European country.







Norway is a wonderful and rich country. The term "Quisling" has also become a generic synonym for a Nazi collaborationist, after a Norwegian Second World War puppet Vidkun Quisling. The most notorious Nazi-style body that is semi-integrated into the government structures and that survived is Barnevernet, modeled after the Nazi Lebensborn, an entity removing children from an incredible number of biological parents.



Recent experience indicates that Barnevernet stands above the law and the parents targeted by that bureau don't have any effective method within Norway to challenge the harsh decisions.







Many mothers from post-communist countries who have lived in Norway have become victims of this excessive activism by Barnevernet – when they own kids were taken from them. This has included mothers from Poland, Baltic countries, Czech mother Eva Michaláková, and others.



In recent years, these problematic policies have led to a deterioration of diplomatic relationships between Norway on one side and countries like Poland on the other side – Poland became a leader in opposing these policies.







Ms Silje Garmo goes beyond the previous sentences because she is, you know, an all-Norwegian lady. Her first kid was taken from her. There were indications that Barnevernet also wanted to take the second baby from her – because she's been reported to take a nontrivial amount of medicine (against pain) and she leads a "chaotic lifestyle". The pills haven't been seen to lead to any tangible problems in her behavior. The baby has a different father than the first one. The father isn't interested in the kid but she rather clearly is. Of course, all such cases are based on some real "imperfections" of the parents but are these "imperfections" a sufficient reason to take the kids from them?



Afraid of this repeated development, she's been hiding in Poland since mid 2017 or so. In December 2018, the preliminary decisions to grant the asylum to her were made in Poland. These processes have been finalized, after the mutual expulsion of some diplomats between both countries. So Ms Garmo, welcome to the Visegrád Group.



The political asylum has been massively abused by people such as George Soros who decided to organize a new Migration Period and abolish the civilized Europe as we have known it for thousands of years. However, Garmo's case is a classic example of a situation in which the asylum makes sense. She was facing a nearly existentially threatening harassment in her homeland and a different country whose ideas about the family are substantially different from the postmodern Norwegian ones – and it's not surprising that it was the Catholic Poland – turned out to be the most natural recipient of the asylum seeker.



Hungary has been said to absorb a no longer negligible number of Western Europeans. On top of that, lots of Americans and other happy enough folks just "normally" live in Prague and other cities (most of the Yankee expats in Prague look for adventure, not for political asylum, I think). I would still say that these numbers are very small. But there's a potential for this re-migration to increase by orders of magnitude.



As the Western European and North American (and South African) societal discourse increasingly resembles a so far unexpectedly peaceful compromise between Islamists and transsexuals (or a racist system in the last case), millions of citizens of those countries must feel increasingly uneasy or threatened. Most of them don't even consider moving to post-communist Europe because a movement to a different country is a nontrivial hard decision, moving to a region that was almost a "different civilization" is even more intimidating, and post-communist Europeans are generally assumed to be poor, underdeveloped, and perhaps sufficiently unfriendly.



All these statements have some true core, of course, but you should consider the following points.



Some countries, and Czechia is the number one example, have been repeatedly stripped of the "better human capital" in the recent 4 centuries. Emigration waves around the Thirty Years' War, the subsequent re-Catholicization, and then two communist emigration waves have mostly included the elite and citizens who were close to it. A nonzero fraction of the achievements of Western Europe and North America (and South Africa) were made by people whom our countries lost.



Needless to say, in 1945, our countries also had to expel the ethnic Germans (almost 3 million just from Czechia) who had been hard to co-exist with, especially once Hitler came to power, but they also tended to be above the average in their skills and other qualities.



Visegrád Group countries are generally against mass migration but they're not really against any immigration, especially not immigration of the people who won't depend on the welfare and who arrive from a similar – or widely perceived better – civilization sphere. You should understand that



most of the lower GDP per capita in post-communist Central European countries only exists in the "nominal" counting, the purchase-parity-based GDP per capita is comparable if you are a Western European or North American (and South African) dissatisfied with some insanities that are going on, it may be expected that your salary will be above the average in the post-communist countries, anyway if you have some savings, you may get twice as far in the post-communist Europe, you could be shocked how rich you could suddenly feel your migration would be an example of the pendulum naturally swung in the opposite direction don't expect too many people to welcome you with parade sticks – parade sticks require some work, some hypocrisy, and we've been waving them for half a century and are tired of them, anyway although no one would welcome you with parade sticks, you would really get some extra freedoms that you have lost in your countries, including the ability to reshape your street, city, or industry it is obviously better if you learn the language of the target nation but don't overstate the problem, you can get far with English and sometimes another Western language, at least in the capital cities you may think about teaming up with several other folks who think in a similar way but I hope you don't feel the need to create full-blown ghettos – it is just fine if you live half a mile from each other