Rumors of the WIMP miracle's death have been greatly exaggerated

Nima, the latest target of the critics of physics One week ago, we looked at Sabine Hossenfelder's unfriendly sentiments towards Lisa Randall. Randall is famous for some clever and (e...

Gravity of objects in superposition won't teach us anything LHC data fully charged: In this week, the CMS published the first paper (about B-mesons) with the full data collected up to now (there wil...

Aaronson & readers understand why Hossenfelder's anti-HEP campaign is fallacious But they will never say so clearly because they're piles of double-faced PC feces Computer scientist Scott Aaronson has posted a text ...

Baer et al.: string theory predicted Higgs mass, everything at LHC, and beyond Related to physics wars: the hardcore intersectional SJW activist in physics, an anti-white and anti-Semite racist with a notoriety in much...

Cosmological constant from pixels I've known Jonathan Heckman as a brilliant Harvard student – I think that he was still an undergrad when he was greatly contributing to ...

Naturalness, watermelons, populism, intuition, and intelligence A technical comment at the beginning: The updated Disqus widget allows the commenters to press new buttons and apply basic and not so basic ...

Michael Mann's quantum climate pseudoscience Michael Mann is the most notorious fraudster in the global warming scam. He was the key man in the team that constructed the "hockey st...

British police harassing citizens who tell the truth For many years, we heard increasingly many stories about the insanely overgrown political correctness in Germany. I actually think that the ...

"Boltzmann vs foes": precursor to "QM vs anti-quantum zealots" Yesterday, Ludwig Eduard Boltzmann would have had a chance to celebrate his 175th birthday if he hadn't killed that chance by hanging h...