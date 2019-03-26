It's irrational to both worship and completely distrust a thinker

People like Weinstein hide their fanatical desire to silence thinkers into some "flattering" mumbo-jumbo



Peter Thiel has hired Eric Weinstein as a part-time economist, part-time talking head about science – someone who produces far-reaching and emotionally loaded statements about the value of science, its future, the relationship between scientists and the establishment and, as we will see... the need for the majority society or the rich to conquer the scientists' brains and turn the scientists into obedient slaves.



Last week, Weinstein gave an 80-minute-long very unfocused interview about music, humor, labor... (I don't have patience for all this cheesy and distracting stuff and sorry to say, it is very clear that I don't belong to the target audience – it's just talk addressed to the mass culture) and after 50:00 or so, he talks about his "love-hate relationship" with theoretical physicists.







On one hand, Weinstein sometimes seems to understand mathematical logic and the problems with logical contradictions. For example, hours ago, he tweeted





A lot of people think transparency is simply a good thing. Those same people who feel comfortable working at that level of generality tend to think privacy is also a good thing.



I guess I don’t know how those two thoughts don’t bump into each other in the hallways of the mind. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) 26. března 2019

There is nothing that could intellectually match or beat the theoretical physics community. They do amazing things and may produce things like the molecular biology as a small side effect of their research.

Theoretical physicists have been on the wrong track for half a century or so and they need people like me to fix it and end the epoch of failures.



The youngest person who has contributed to the Standard Model is Frank Wilczek now.



The theoretical physics also sits on some golden knowledge such as the renormalization group techniques which could be used everywhere. And theoretical physicists fail to communicate it...

