Strumia: audio from his famous talk on women in HEP

today is the Pi Day, 3/14, Albert Einstein's 140th birthday



If you want some quality 35 minutes with the Italian English, the audio from the talk by Alessandro Strumia from University of Pisa (Galileo's Alma Mater) will be interesting for you.







The quality of the audio recording isn't great but one may understand most of the sentences. The mood was rather good there and Alessandro kindly allowed the listeners to constantly interrupt him all the time although they were not only women but, in fact, feminists. I actually think that the listeners were far more capable of semi-rationally responding to his observations than the average feminists.Alessandro was rewarded by an enthusiastic applause.Enjoy.