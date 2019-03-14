Strumia: audio from his famous talk on women in HEP

If you missed it, today is the Pi Day, 3/14, Albert Einstein's 140th birthday, and the Slovak Fascist State's 80th birthday!
If you want some quality 35 minutes with the Italian English, the audio from the talk by Alessandro Strumia from University of Pisa (Galileo's Alma Mater) will be interesting for you.
Here are the hyperlinks pointing to some interesting materials from the October 28th, 2018 talk by Alessandro Strumia at CERN:
- Strumia's new domain with a blog post about the talk
- ...the same in Italian
- Strumia's scientific publications (listed on his website)
- Audio of the talk (35 minutes)
- Slides from the talk (watch together with the audio)
- A scientific preprint on the issue
Alessandro was rewarded by an enthusiastic applause.
Enjoy.
snail feedback (0) :
Post a Comment