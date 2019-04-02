Activists must stop harassing scientists

Hossenfelder demands $10,000 from me through Czech lawyers I just received a message from some Czech attorneys (a Czech subsidiary of a German firm – March 15th ***9 is a wonderful date for such a re...

CERN fires Strumia: the silence is deafening After five months of "investigations" that weren't investigating anything, the vicious, dishonest, and ideologically contamina...

Six photons claimed to prove that Wigner, his friend have irreconcilable views Can a doable experiment prove that the objective reality doesn't exist? Here's a rare example of the media hype that leads the rea...

One quadrillion standard models in F-theory I want to pick two papers on the arXiv today. In Signatures of supersymmetry and a \(L_\mu−L_\tau\) gauge boson at Belle-II , Banerjee and...

On aspects of Theranos ...and what it teaches us about bad, hyped science... I admit that I have almost completely missed the story of Theranos and its founder, ...

Strumia: audio from his famous talk on women in HEP If you missed it, today is the Pi Day, 3/14, Albert Einstein's 140th birthday, and the Slovak Fascist State's 80th birthday! If yo...

Greta Thunberg: when discussion becomes impossible I haven't dedicated a separate blog post to the "climate school strike movement" founded by Greta Thunberg, (now) a 16-year-ol...

Why inflation is a better explanation of the flatness problem than fine-tuned initial conditions Sabine Hossenfelder tries to revive the inflation wars. She mentions two recent papers but they have really nothing to do with her main top...

A proof of highly-curved AdS/CFT, edition 2019a Freedom of expression increasingly under attack : the Czech Wikipedia , along with the German, Danish, Slovak ones, and others, is darkened ...