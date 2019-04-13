Media simply invented the "creator" of the black hole picture

Instead of some reflection and errata, they defend their falsehoods with increased aggressiveness



I haven't dedicated a special blog post to this topic but it seems like a classic story at the intersection of recurring themes of this weblog – and the questions have apparently been answered.



OK, who created the first photograph of the black hole?



Everyone who has a clue about this Big Science knows that the number of workers has been large – 200 folks in this case but the lists contain roughly hundreds if not one thousand names in similar cases (and 2x 3,000 both for ATLAS and CMS) – and, while the individual contributions have been extremely unequal, many folks in this large set were really essential. The Event Horizon Telescope Wikipedia page describes the collaboration as one including 13 stakeholder institutes plus almost 100 "affiliated" institutes.



Some of the senior members of the collaboration were presenting the science during the press conference on Wednesday; see a list of some senior names here. Like in almost all similar experiments, men represented an overwhelming majority of the researchers.







But aside from the actual reality, there also exists an alternative reality. If you Google search for the words "katie bouman behind black hole" without the quotes, you will get dozens of clear and happy titles, especially at servers of news outlets that love to pretend to be trustworthy.







While she led the development of an algorithm to take a picture of a black hole, an effort that was the subject of a TED Talk she gave in 2016 [a shockingly polished P.R.-style talk, LM], her colleagues said that technique was not ultimately used to create this particular image.



I think that it is much more likely that the reports of the woman's photograph of a black hole are results of the known irrational characteristics of the "mainstream" media's intelligentsia rather than the unknown rational efforts of the extra-male intelligentsia.



