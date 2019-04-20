Microsoft: substantial backlash to "diversity" pogroms

Most of the large Internet companies in the Silicon Valley may be classified as pure evil and the chances that they will become compatible with the basic values of the Western civilization are basically non-existent. For example, just three weeks ago, a famous young CEO wrote an op-ed urging the world's governments to escalate censorship and other Big Brother tactics on the Internet. If someone is going to defend your basic civil rights on the Internet, be sure that his name is not Mark Zuckerberg.



However, I have repeatedly pointed out that Redmond isn't a town in the Silicon Valley. It's pretty far – both geographically and spiritually. Most recently, I praised Bill Gates for realizing (thanks to his Czech Canadian friend Václav Smil) that the bulk of the electricity we use today cannot be replaced with solar and wind sources.



Now, we have an interesting story about Microsoft and "diversity". Quartz, USA Today, and other media outlets informed us about the content of some internal Microsoft corporate message boards.







Google has fired James Damore, an engineer, for his self-evidently valid analysis of the dynamics that governs the employment of women in companies such as Google. The purges could be similar at Microsoft except, at least so far, when two companies are doing the same thing, they are not the same thing. There are similar opinions at Microsoft and no purges. The differences probably boil down to two basic facts:



number of employees than a single James Damore at Google At least one of the crucial ones at Microsoft has a striking advantage relatively to James Damore: she is female.

Does Microsoft have any plans to end the current policy that financially incentivizes discriminatory hiring practices? To be clear, I am referring to the fact that senior leadership is awarded more money if they discriminate against Asians and white men.

