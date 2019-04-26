Popper, a self-described anti-dogmatist, became a preferred tool of dogmatists

In recent years, we often heard that science is obliged to work according to the rules of Karl Popper. A whole religious movement has been created around this philosopher. Some sentences by this guy should be properly interpreted, analyzed, and in this way, the most important questions of contemporary physics can be answered. Is string theory correct? Do we live in a braneworld, a multiverse? Are the swampland conjectures correct? Is there low-energy supersymmetry, axions, inflaton? Can quantum mechanics be deformed?



Just read Karl Popper, these people basically tell us, it's all there.



I am baffled by the sheer irrationality of this thinking. The answers to the real scientific questions may only be settled by actual scientific evidence. And Popper has presented zero amount of this evidence. And so did Kuhn. And every other philosopher. What is the scientific value of a critic of physics or string theory? Zero, nada, nothing. Philosophers just talk, scientists do actual science. These activities have been separated for thousands of years. Scientists aren't assistants of philosophers who just complete some details about the philosophers' great visions. Scientists use their, scientific method to settle the biggest questions, too.







If you open Popper's Wikipedia page or a similar source, you will be told:



He was an anti-dogmatist: discussions should be absolutely free, any claim should be criticized. A good theory is one that may be falsified. He vigorously refused previous models of science such as inductivism.



Look, I am a witch for a while. You will have fun trying to burn the witch. There is a credible chance that you will burn me. I will be important if I survive.



everything should be criticized.



It should be allowed to question the propositions and theories to the extent that is an increasing function of the probability that they could be wrong.



it places some intriguing but problematic ideological slogans above the old-fashioned fairness in comparing several competing ideas – but fairness should always be more important

it turns the "enforcers" of these slogans into too powerful folks who could decide about too many things, who could indefinitely justify their own prejudices, and who would effectively be uncriticizable