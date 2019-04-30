Quantum mechanics and why Elon Musk's IQ is below 130

In Q1 of 2019, Tesla reported a loss of $702 million, far worse than all estimates, and this number is still a euphemism for the financial reality because if we omitted some sales of $200 million worth of carbon indulgences, the loss would be $918 million per quarter (or $1,140 million in cash). And there were apparently other "stretching cosmetic fixes" that have made the situation of Tesla at the end of March look better than the natural picture of the reality.



The cash dropped from almost $4 billion at the end of 2018 to $2.2 billion at the end of March – a part of the drop was the $920 million bond. The cash burn rate almost certainly accelerated dramatically in April – see e.g. the 80% drop of sales in Norway between March and April – which indicates that the company could run out of cash in May or early June. Meanwhile, it's being debated whether Tesla may collect new cash. There seem to be obstacles and given the decreased stock price, it would be more expensive than months ago.







What the 97% consensus looks like: 100 kids (metaphor of Tesla bulls) vs 3 professional soccer players (Tesla bears). If someone doesn't have good arguments or skills, a high number of 100 or more such people just doesn't help, an elementary point that the people from "Modia" don't seem to get. Goals are near 1:42 and 2:57. Watching it is actually more entertaining for me than a regular adult soccer match.



I am often looking at TSLAQ posts on Twitter. Most of the Tesla skeptics who use the $TSLAQ hashtag in their tweets are extremely reasonable, insightful, and quantitative. Many of them have studied the Tesla financial reports with a microscope and their detailed understanding of the company's situation is plain amazing. And most of their opponents are irrational bullies with low intelligence who only know how to talk badly about others but who have nothing to contribute. These people only know "Tesla fan good, Tesla skeptic bad". There seems to be nothing else in their brain whatever. The difference boils down to the integrity of TSLAQ.







Meanwhile, Tesla is traded at $240 per stock or so (after setting a 2-year low at $231.13 on Friday – the huge margin call could occur near $213, a new guess), about 37% below the all time high of $380. Lots of new bulls are added every day – currently about 150,000 have long Tesla positions on Robinhood. If and when the company goes bust, these people should lose tens of billions of dollars in total and I became certain that virtually all of them deserve it. The world would – and hopefully will – become a substantially better place when the people of this kind, a violent herd that is never willing to listen to any rational arguments let alone numbers, gets significantly poorer.







Meanwhile, Tesla CEO Musk is changing cartoons as his avatar, posts cartoons and fake pictures of spaceships on Mars, posts other memes, and sometimes he wants to sound "high-brow". And that's what I chose in the title of this blog post. OK, someone wrote that Musk got a double degree from University of Pennsylvania in 1994 – economics and physics. What was the hardest course, Mr Musk?





Quantum mechanics was harder than all my other courses combined, but so incredible — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2019

We have a big dog called Gatsby, a little dog called Marvin the Martian & a cat named Schrödinger — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2019

How many futures are there actually? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 30, 2019