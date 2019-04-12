Removal of Roger Scruton

With a delay of 1 day or so, the Czech press (especially Echo) informed us that the mob has gotten Roger Scruton on second try (that's the title chosen by the Washington Examiner). See also Roger Scruton's sacking threatens free speech and intellectual life (The Telegraph) and The real Roger Scruton scandal (Spiked) or The smear of Roger Scruton (The National Review); thank God these sources stood on the side of freedom and Sir Roger (something that wasn't guaranteed anymore).



A well-known British philosopher was a government adviser for housing (and previously for architecture) – an unpaid position – but the leftist mob doesn't want any conservative in the old-fashioned sense to be anywhere. So they were attacking him all time. It didn't work a few months ago. Now, Scruton (75) agreed to give an interview to a young leftist George Eaton (deputy editor of New Statesman).



And it was a trap – the interview was manipulated in order to make predetermined claims, "Scruton has said blasphemous things", and the left mob was joined by some conservative-in-name-only leftists around Theresa May's party who criticized Scruton for these "blasphemies" and Scruton was sacked.







His sacking is another proof of the fact that the contemporary left-wing totalitarianism is at least comparable to the communist one, at least in the 1980s. It's not just about the methods which are similar and about the "forbidden words" which are more constraining than they used to be in communism of the 1980s, as I will discuss later. Also, we see that the same people are being harassed for very similar acts.







Scruton has a special relationship to Czechia. He speaks some Czech and was one of the Western supporters of the Czechoslovak dissent. So 35 years ago or so, he would travel to Prague etc. and smuggled books and texts that were forbidden in the communist Czechoslovakia. The dissidents liked these contributions – they organized some intellectual seminars in their apartments – "The Underground University" – and Scruton participated at some of them. He was both arrested by the Czechoslovak StB service as well as expelled from Czechoslovakia at some points. After the communism fell, he was given a top medal from Havel and a honorary doctor degree from the Masaryk University, and perhaps more.



Now, Scruton has de facto turned into a dissident in his own country, the U.K. In practice, conventional conservative people like him are no longer allowed in any positions that are close to the government. The aggressive mob of radicals that has undergone metastasis and is almost everywhere just doesn't allow it. What's fascinating is that the list of victims already includes the likes of Scruton – who has been connected with the "Czech liberal intellectual elites" for decades like Havel (those that are considered the promoters of PC in Czechia now). He's still heretical enough for the "London liberal intellectual would-be elites".



On Facebook, Mr Martin Gust has pointed out that if the Charles University in Prague had balls, they would organize a tour of his lectures to compensate for the trouble he faces in the U.K. There's just one problem here: When Scruton was smuggling the forbidden books to Czechoslovakia, the current rector of the Charles University was spending his evenings on meetings of the communist party. ;-) Well, similar kind of people, if you allow me to use this euphemism, are powerful almost everywhere.



Yesterday, Scruton wrote an apology for thinking for the Spectator. Among other things, he admits it was a mistake to address a herd of young leftists as if they were responsible human beings. They may just look similar but the confusion may be problematic. In practice, you can't really talk to any groups or organizations with young people anymore because the concerned leftists are parts of almost all such ecosystems. In some physiological sense, due to their separation from those of us who can wisely discuss, these people are turning into another species that should be given a less optimistic name than "homo sapiens". That phrase means "a wise man" and was introduced by Carl Linnaeus in 1758. I think that the youth no longer knows any of this and they will ban the term "homo sapiens", anyway, because it's politically incorrect for some reason (e.g. because Linnaues was a white man). In this way, Nature will automatically regulate the terminology and the deteriorated mankind will rename itself e.g. to "homo erectus" again so that the terminology will keep on being aligned with the mankind's intellectual skills.



See another text in the Spectator about Eaton's tricks and the fake conservatives' cowardice. OK, Eaton has deleted some tweets etc. that have already been used as proofs of a blasphemy. But what were those charges? Well, Eaton has provided us with a helpful guide





On Roger Scruton and his defenders:



- There is no context in which it is ok to refer to a “Soros empire” (an anti-semitic trope).



- Or to refer to Chinese people as replicas of each other (a racist trope).



- Or to refer to Islamophobia as a “propaganda word” + Muslim “tribes”. — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) April 10, 2019

They’re creating robots out of their own people by so constraining what can be done. Each Chinese person is a kind of replica of the next one and that is a very frightening thing.

