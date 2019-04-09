Should you worry about Candida Auris infections?

In Fall 2012, I realized that the source of numerous health – albeit sometimes cosmetic – issues of mine were yeast, most likely from the Candida family. Before that time, I didn't even know that yeast or fungus could be a health problem for humans (only viruses and bacteria seemed relevant) – maybe a fungus is a problem for an apple but humans?



The Candida genus shares certain traits and the accumulation of symptoms was so clear – along with some diagnosis – that I decided that extra information wasn't really "necessary". I've never known which Candida species was harassing me. The most widespread species is Candida albicans. Every human has it in his or her guts and it's mostly innocent. But it may also get to the bloodstream through a leaky gut (which may be caused by some Crohn's disease) and infect organs, skin, and lots of other things.



At some level, it doesn't matter which Candida species one deals with. The cure is similar. Except that in some cases it does matter. In the recent week, Google Trends show, the interest in the Candida auris skyrocketed.







The reason is that three days ago, newspapers led by The New York Times published their story about this new supergerm. It's not really a bacterium, like "true" supergerms, but a yeast. But the dynamics, causes of infections, and the character of the threat seem very similar to superbugs.







Candida auris was only identified in Japan in 2009, just a decade ago – in a woman's ear. The Latin word for an "ear" led to the name "auris". Since that time, it has spread to states and countries like New York, New Jersey, Illinois, London, Venezuela, and a dozen of others.



Like other supergerms, Candida auris apparently evolved as the winner that is resistant to the excessive anti-biotic treatment, especially by fungicides such as azoles. Candida auris is resistant to fluconazole and nystatin, aside from a few other strongest chemicals to fight fungal infections. An extra problem is that a detailed DNA analysis may be needed not to confuse Candida auris with some older well-known Candida species. The New York Times described some horror stories about the viability of these yeast cells:



The man at Mount Sinai died after 90 days in the hospital, but C. auris did not. Tests showed it was everywhere in his room, so invasive that the hospital needed special cleaning equipment and had to rip out some of the ceiling and floor tiles to eradicate it.



