Dualities rule out "realism"

Edwin has observed that an interviewer sometimes speaks like a left-wing ideologue who (intensely or primarily) cares about feelings, appearances, and the duty of science to evolve in an ideologically predetermined direction of progress. Well, science doesn't have the duty.



Also, Edwin has correctly connected two other misunderstandings of the interviewer – who is both a "realist" meaning that he believes that quantum mechanics must ultimately be replaced with a classical theory again; and who seems to have a problem with the AdS/CFT correspondence. These two misunderstandings aren't independent, Edwin pointed out.



I think that this connection that Edwin emphasized is another argument in favor of both of the following statements, often advocated on this website:



String theory teaches us important conceptual things about physics

Realism in the sense of an opposition to the foundations of quantum mechanics as clarified in Copenhagen conflicts with most of the progress in 20th century physics

Bohmian mechanics with some "beables" on top of the wave function

"Many Worlds Interpretation" with some notion of "parts of the wave function that become separate and behave as separated worlds"