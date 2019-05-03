Facebook purges and digital gulag

Lots of people wait for Donald Trump to save the Western civilization or...



The progressive totalitarianism is getting tougher at an accelerating rate. Last night, Instagram (which is about 1/1,000 of a kilogram) and its parent company, Facebook, banned Paul Joseph Watson and 6 other mostly conservative people. Louis Farrakhan, a far left Islamic fan of Adolf Hitler, was probably included in order to make the purge look more balanced.



Well, it's not balanced at all. What Facebook is doing is a full-blown war against conservatives, classical liberals, and outspoken people with common sense and political wisdom in general – against all the important influencers who have helped Donald Trump to be elected, and more. Pages of the Muslim Brotherhood, Antifa, and others are just alive and fine according to Facebook. The investigative journalist Laura Loomer, one of the banned pundits, wrote:



What’s the point of life anymore? I live in a digital gulag. Yesterday I wrote an article about how I was living in a digital gulag on Holocaust Remembrance Day. And today, even though I am a Zionist and have dedicated my life to combatting Jew hatred, these Nazis in Silicon Valley banned me during Yom Hashoah with vile Jew haters like Louis Farrakhan and Paul Nehlen. It’s disgusting. But I don’t expect anything less from these people who want me dead. They want to kill me, but I’d rather kill myself than to let them take the victory lap.



I told everyone that after the failure of the Mueller report, things were going to get worse.



The Left can’t win on ideas.



They can’t win on the economy.



They have no good candidates.



History repudiates them.



Memes eviscerate them.



Silencing is all they have. — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) May 3, 2019