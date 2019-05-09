"Lost German girl" didn't deserve better

On the contrary...



74 years ago, Prague was liberated by the Red Army. The Vlasov Army – Soviet soldiers who were captured and forced to fight along with the Germans – were actually critical for the liberation of Prague on May 9th. Note that the Prague Operation occurred one day after the German surrender – Bohemia was both the place where the Second World War "became unavoidable" in the first place as well as the last place where it ended.



In recent years, almost certainly because of the EU pressure, I perceive self-evident efforts to apologize Germans and the role they have played in the Second World War; and efforts to hide or understate the role of Russians in ending the war. I think it's obvious that the EU folks realize the similarities between the EU and the Third Reich – and the similar status of Germany in both – so they don't want to harm the image of "something similar to the EU" too much. I have a big problem with that.





"Lost German Girl", a beaten woman filmed on a country road near the Czech border during the surrender of Wehrmacht troops. Her identity is still unknown.



Very long time ago, two kindergarten friends used to climb on tree stumps in Spitalsky les, and sing Jozin z Bazin in front of the whole class. I still have fond memories of that. It’s a small world.



Tbh, I hardly ever go back anymore. No relatives left in Plzen and I’ve been gone for almost 30 years.

