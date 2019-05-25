Murray Gell-Mann: 1929-2019

Sadly, as reported by The New York Times and many others, Murray Gell-Mann died at home yesterday, May 24th, at age of 89.7. He was clearly one of the greatest living physicists – by integrated achievements. It was cancer that killed him – for years, he's used his broad scientific expertise to defeat that lethal process inside his body. See this talk by Gell-Mann and David Agus about cancer. Physician Agus considered Gell-Mann to be his mentor.







A picture of MGM and Thomas Appelquist that I took in Harvard's Science Center in 2005. If you think that you are a theoretical physicist but I haven't photographed you, then you effectively fail to exist.



He was born in Manhattan in 1929 to a Jewish family that arrived from the present Ukrainian territory – then a town in our beloved homeland of Austria-Hungary.



He got his PhD when he was 21. His students included Ken Wilson (Gell-Mann really helped the renormalization group ideas to emerge, think about the Gell-Mann–Low equations), Sidney Coleman (who was celebrated at the event where I met Gell-Mann), Jim Hartle (that's linked to Gell-Mann's interest in foundations of QM – they were also among the people who authored the consistent histories), and Barton Zwiebach (a top expert in string field theory today, I discuss Gell-Mann and strings later). Gell-Mann has also discovered the seesaw mechanism that might give neutrinos their masses of the right magnitude.



Gell-Mann received his 1969 Nobel prize in physics mainly for the 1964 theoretical discovery of quarks (independently of George Zweig) – more precisely, as Ed S. insists, he got the prize for the Eightfold Way which only "led" to quarks – which made the classification of hadrons (proton, neutron, and their cousins) meaningful. Gell-Mann copied the name "quark" from Finnegans Wake by James Joyce ("Three quarks for Muster Mark" – indeed, it's not "Mister Clark" as I wanted to write LOL). That fancy choice was an early example of his deep interest in linguistics (he was claimed to speak 13 languages fluently, wow). He was also obsessed with birdwatching or ornithology, archaeology, and more conventional intellectual interests.







Gell-Mann also stole the term "Eightfold Way" from the Eastern religions to describe some \(SU(3)\) octets and then he was surprised that many people thought that particle physics had something to do with Eastern religions. He has clearly done more fundamental work involving \(SU(3)\) in physics (especially the flavor symmetry) than any other physicist – which is also why the \(SU(3)\) counterparts of \(SU(2)\) Pauli matrices are called the Gell-Mann matrices.



Inspire shows that he has written 9 renowned papers – which are dominated by the strong force but actually include the electromagnetic and the weak force papers, too. (The weak force paper is the famous Feynman—Gell-Mann FG paper that isn't FG, i.e. fully good.)







Gell-Mann was a collaborator and a well-known rival of Feynman at Caltech. Gell-Mann represented the approach that wants to be "more conventional or aligned with the community" while Feynman was the "maverick".



I have spoken to Gell-Mann for half an hour during the 2005 Sidneyfest (celebration of Coleman's life). He was a captivating storyteller and he was excited that I was interested in Feynman's opposition to toothrbrushes – Gell-Mann really thought that Feynman's teeth were decaying and he was doing really stupid things for his maverick status – and in Gell-Mann's role in a wonderful TV commercial for Enron (for younger readers: Enron was something like Tesla but 20 years ago).



While Feynman loved to mock John Schwarz in the elevators of Caltech ("How many dimensions does your world have today, John?"), Gell-Mann was a key sponsor and defender who has allowed an early string theory group to emerge at Caltech. In the early 1970s, Gell-Mann was just capable of figuring out that string theory was likely to be here with us to stay – as the default state-of-the-art foundation of all of physics – at least for 50 more years. Barton Zwiebach's years as Gell-Mann's student say something, too.



The difference between Feynman's and Gell-Mann's attitude to string theory had a very simple primary reason. As this 3-minute monologue by Gell-Mann shows, Gell-Mann actually understood string theory at a level that was about 50 times more detailed and technical than Feynman did. So Feynman did talk as an absolute laymen, Gell-Mann did not. Every person in the world who says negative things about string theory is really a layman.



He has also opposed "quantum flapdoodle", the misuse of quantum mechanics' alleged weirdness designed to push other topics in strange directions.



RIP, Murray.





P.S.: If you want to share my frustration about how much the BBC's and other popular science programs have dumbed down in recent 50 years, watch Strangeness Minus Three from 1964 (three parts featuring both Feynman and Gell-Mann; and Yuval Ne'eman, too). One part of the gloomy evolution is that journalists have generally turned into a cesspool. Another cause of the evolution is that the scientists have lost the spin and self-confidence to insist that they determine what is actually being said about science.