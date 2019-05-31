Peter Shor's total misunderstanding of ER=EPR is deeply disappointing

He probably believes that hundreds of people with the IQ above 160 have the IQ below the dog's IQ



As an undergrad, I learned about Peter Shor's name for the first time – in the context of his work on quantum computers and, in the middle of my grad school years, in the context of his quantum algorithm for the factorization of large integers. He had to be extremely brilliant when it came to the analysis of the manipulation with the quantum information, I concluded.



Well, that conclusion was probably too fast.



For many years, I have seen pieces of evidence that Peter Shor was a de facto member of the community that frantically, almost religiously, fights against modern theoretical physics. Almost all the members of that community know basically nothing about modern theoretical physics as studied by the professionals – e.g. about Chapter 1-3 of textbooks of string theory, supersymmetry, and similar topics. For all practical purposes and almost all impractical purposes, they're just a bunch of laymen-haters who love to hate something they don't know at all. Many of them are motivated by their ego that was hurt when they learned that they were not smart enough to become real theoretical physicists.







Peter Shor appeared to be interested in fundamental physics so you could think he should know much more than that. He must have spent hundreds of hours with theoretical physics. Shouldn't he have learned something about it? He's Shor – that Shor. Why shouldn't he be equally informed as another guy in quantum information, e.g. John Preskill? Preskill has a high-energy physics background but for many years, he's been doing similar things as Peter Shor – quantum information. They have written a paper together, too. Why aren't they similar?







Even after 2000, Preskill was present in the high-energy theoretical physics literature. 1800+ citations in HEP include one paper above 500 cits (with Kitaev), one above 250 (with Hayden), and 26 other papers. Lots of the papers are about quantum error correction in quantum gravity which is, in some sense, an interdisciplinary topic where the experts have to know something about quantum gravity as well as the quantum information.



Peter Shor has also tried to publish papers that appear in the INSPIRE database, more precisely one paper with one citation. The output differs by three orders of magnitude. Where does this huge difference come from?



I think that the difference boils down to some Shor's predetermined, almost religious plan to be a hater of physics. At an infamous anti-physics blog at Columbia University, Shor recently described his skepticism concerning ER=EPR and other things. One shouldn't be surprised when other members of that community – who have no reason to understand anything about physics – are totally confused. But Shor? He wrote, among other things:



Clayton: I am extremely skeptical of ER=EPR. Susskind says:



“ER=EPR tells us that the immensely complicated network of entangled subsystems that comprises the universe is also an immensely complicated (and technically complex) network of Einstein-Rosen bridges.”



I don’t see how you can say that entanglement is the same thing as ER bridges unless you mean something completely different by either “entanglement” or “ER bridges” than Schrödinger meant, or Einstein and Rosen meant. Entanglement is a property of quantum mechanics, ER bridges are a property of general relativity, and as far as we know quantum field theory works fine without general relativity, and vice versa.



And Google Scholar says that this paper has 745 citations, which is two thirds as many as the AMPS (Black Holes: Complementarity or Firewalls) paper, which actually contains real, potentially correct, ideas.

