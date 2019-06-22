A ghost told a science writer that quantum mechanics is the Inquisition, has to be defeated

Wolfram on Gell-Mann I got a permission to post a very interesting text by Stephen Wolfram so if you're thirsty for some intellectual adrenaline and if you ...

A pocket magnet with 45.5 tesla: a revolution for LHC/FCC? Pavel has pointed out that I overlooked a remarkable paper on experimental physics in Nature : 45.5-tesla direct-current magnetic field g...

Direct anthropic bound on the weak scale from supernovæ explosions – or how I learned to stop worrying and love the Higgs Guest blog by Prof Alessandro Strumia, not only a famous misogynist but also a physicist ;-) I thank Luboš for hosting this post, where I ...

Soph takes on Greta ...and Gretinism... Great minds think alike. When I talked to Murray Gell-Mann years ago, it was clear to us that we had a similar thinki...

The September 9th asteroid should be nuked The contemporary public discussions are largely dominated by people who are either totally dishonest, or lack the basic education or intelli...

Most laymen have a remarkable psychological problem with the universe born out of nothing The criticism of Hartle-Hawking by Turok et al. is demonstrably wrong In the Quanta Magazine, Natalie Wolchover published a new article P...

Bell's inequality is straightforward, the quantum world is local " Quantum Strangeness: Wrestling... " by George Greenstein is another deeply flawed book on the foundations of quantum mechanics t...

Murray Gell-Mann: 1929-2019 Sadly, as reported by The New York Times and many others , Murray Gell-Mann died at home yesterday, May 24th, at age of 89.7. He was clear...

Peter Shor's total misunderstanding of ER=EPR is deeply disappointing He probably believes that hundreds of people with the IQ above 160 have the IQ below the dog's IQ As an undergrad, I learned about Pet...