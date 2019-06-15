Jesus had a reason for a men-only last supper

The amount of censorship by the Big Tech companies that have teamed up with each other and with the totalitarian Left has been incredible in recent weeks. Last night, Soph's new YouTube videos were erased within a day. A 100% polite vegan who loves black pigeons was also silenced for "extreme or repeated hate speech" for a day, before the YouTube account was restored in the wake of a huge backlash.



Pinterest has internally and indefensibly labeled a pro-life group, Live Action, as "pornography" to be capable of erasing it from their platform. Eric Cochran was the whistleblower at Pinterest who was immediately fired and escorted by guards, without an explanation. Project Veritas, a news group that just tried to cover the Pinterest censorship, was silenced on YouTube: their video was blurred in an Orwellian way. The number of such stories is huge. It's impossible to enumerate them, let alone write detailed accounts of each.



Professor Ricardo Duchesne was fired from University of New Brunswick because his books dared to provide the reader with deep evidence that the Western civilization had some traits that no other – and Asian – civilizations could boast. That's white supremacy and it is apparently banned! His dismissal was guaranteed by a mob that doesn't do much scholarly work and may be summarized as a bunch of malicious, lying, and useless parasites sucking dollars from the stupid Canadian taxpayer.



Lots of worrisome news of this new totalitarian type are served by Paul Joseph Watson on his @prisonplanet Twitter account and his new summit.news website. Just the top 5 news in a list over there: Facebook bans comments that only say "Honk". A Brazilian duo of Lesbians has first castrated a boy (plus created a hole which they called the "vagina") and they murdered him – certain feminists aren't just like the Nazis, they're like the Nazi killers from concentration camps. A supporter burned thousands of Brexit Party votes. A Muslim invited to Germany by Angela Merkel has aggressively attacked a random German lad with a bottle – a "revenge for Afghanistan". A female left-wing comedian urged milkshake to be replaced with a battery acid in the milkshake attacks. And so on and so on.







The totalitarian Left has gotten so aggressive and apparently self-confident that we may have the last opportunity to stop them before they really cripple the world and turn it into a 1984 dystopia for a very, very long time.







I want to discuss two somewhat less frustrating events – which are nevertheless events fitting the general trend – and both of them have something to do with the Catholic Church.



A temptation for a reform



First, after some years of hesitation, Comrade Pope Francis has finally changed the Lord's Prayer. "Father, hallowed be your name...". Where did the text come from? Well, it's in the Bible, more precisely in Gospels of Luke and Matthew. In both cases, the text is communicated to the believers in a straightforward way: someone asks Jesus how they should pray and Jesus simply tells them Lord's Prayer. This is how you should pray.



The original text is in Greek and the most important later translation is in Latin – most other languages got their translation of the Lord's Prayer from Latin. I use the Lord's Prayer as my #1 excerpt to compare languages in the same language family. It's pretty cool to hear that poem in all the Slavic languages – which have their characteristic flavors but we may still passively understand most of it, especially if we know what they are trying to say.







But I digress. Near the end, Pater Noster – let me use the "Roman Missal" lithurgical translation – says:



...lead us not into temptation; ...



...do not let us fall into temptation; ...



There were no women seated at the table at the Last Supper and we have to respect that.



Jesus Christ made decisions, and they were not ideological. And we want to be faithful to Jesus Christ. Perhaps women like to be in the back room.

