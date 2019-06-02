Soph takes on Greta

...and Gretinism...



Great minds think alike. When I talked to Murray Gell-Mann years ago, it was clear to us that we had a similar thinking about many issues – and we were excited and upset about similar things and for similar reasons, too.



So when Stephen Wolfram remembered Gell-Mann, I appreciated Wolfram's intelligence, ego, and unusual stories from Wolfram's life but I also felt like being almost in Gell-Mann's skin. Gell-Mann would be annoyed by that text by Wolfram, I am sure – so I exploited the opportunity to be somewhat annoyed on behalf of Gell-Mann. If you ask me, I can enumerate the places where Wolfram is just wrong.







There's one unlikely person whom I spiritually identify with: Soph, a 14.7-year-old girl from the wealthiest suburb of the Bay Area (although she has moved there from New York). Incidentally, I am proud to have had 18 visits from Larkspur (a town with 12k inhabitants where Soph attends the Redwood High School) just today – Larkspur beats all of Stanford today! ;-) When I wrote about her for the first time almost three weeks ago, I immediately mentioned a comparison with Greta Thunberg because it seems particularly apt and shocking. Greta – Soph's "fellow squarehead" – is a mediocre, dumb hired gun working for the left-wing establishment (which starts with her parents, folks who are obviously on her side of the ideological disputes) while pretending to be a revolutionary. In Soph's delicious jargon, Greta is "one opinionated š*thead who is enough to completely destabilize democracy". Soph is a younger, creative, smart, self-made, ingenious kid who is an actual rebel and the true mastermind behind her YouTube (990k followers) and BitChute videos.



It has always been obvious to me that Soph must see Greta as her arch-nemesis. Soph feels very similarly to your humble correspondent about similar things – so she must be profoundly angry about a "premium unleaded autist" (Soph's creative words) Swedish girl who is being praised by all the left-wing media while Soph is described as some kind of trash. It should be the other way around and Soph knows it. Well, in some interviews, Soph did refer to Greta. But I knew that the sentiment had to be much stronger.







Four days ago, Soph posted a tweet with a 2-second video involving a statue of a man and a Latin-English dictionary. The meaning of that bizarre video wasn't obvious to any of her fans. Some folks could have thought that the video was expressing some romantic sentiments. I have made a very different and rather good – albeit not precise – guess what it meant:





Soph, my guess is that the statue is a parody of Schwarzenegger in your parody of Greta and gretinism. — Luboš Motl (@lumidek) May 29, 2019