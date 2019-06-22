Sullivan witch hunt: top Czech attorneys vs Harvard

Some individual Western public intellectuals – folks like Roger Scruton – used to help the dissidents in the communist Europe before the fall of communism. These days, it's especially Western Europe and Northern America that is falling into a totalitarian system that is analogous to what we used to have before 1989. It's natural that some public intellectuals and otherwise visible pundits from the post-communist Europe are repaying the debt and trying to intervene into some egregious cases of the abuse of power in the West.







Czech Protestant education guru John Amos Comenius (1592 Eastern Moravia – 1670 Amsterdam exile), once asked by John Winthrop to become the president of Harvard.



Six weeks ago, I discussed the case of Ronald Sullivan, a top black American attorney and a former aide of Obama's, who has become a far right heretic according to an unhinged student mob at Harvard because he dared to accept the request of Harvey Weinstein to become one of his attorneys. The mob found it politically incorrect for a lawyer to defend their officially declared villain-in-chief of the hypocritical and unhinged "#MeToo" movement. Harvard's administrators caved to the hysterical mob – one could say that they seemed happy to do so – and fired both Sullivan and his wife as housemasters of the Winthrop House.







Just days ago, we learned that three weeks ago, the Union of Czech Attorneys has sent a letter to Lawrence Bacow, the president of Harvard University, my former employer, and he responded in a certain way. The first signatory among the seven is Dr Tomáš Sokol, arguably the most famous attorney in Czechia (who has been a politician for a while but it may have been a stunt to promote his career as a lawyer).







They published a press release in Czech about the exchange on June 20th. That page links to a scanned letter they sent to Bacow as well as an e-mail response from Bacow.



The Czech lawyers were writing as people who have some direct or indirect experience with these methods from an unquestionably totalitarian regime. They even discussed the attorney of K.H. Frank, a Sudetenland German Nazi who became the protector of Bohemia and Moravia at some point, an analogy that TRF reader Honza has emphasized.



OK, here is the June 4th letter from Prague:



Dear Mr. President Bacow,

We are the Union of defense attorneys from the Czech Republic, lawyers, members of the Czech Bar Association.



Please accept the following words as our response to an event which occurred in your treasured Alma mater, event which shook us up and we’re not afraid to say, due to its substance as well as ease with which it passed by the academic world, even shocked us. As citizens of the homeland of Iohannes Amos Comenius, the teacher of nations, who was asked at the early beginnings of your university’s existence to lead your institution, as citizens of a nation that gave the world Milan Kundera, Václav Havel or Miloš Forman, nationals who were persecuted for their thinking and finally chased out of our country, for us, your story presents a particular torment.



It is a story of a defense attorney, forced to leave an academic post for doing his job, pressured by those who perceived that he chose the wrong defendant. It deeply impacted us. Because our country underwent both Nazi and communistic totalitarianisms, we too well understand why it is said that the path to hell is paved with good intentions.



We are reminded of a story of our recently deceased colleague Kamill Resler, a man who truly had to be the devil’s advocate. A top Nazi criminal notorious in the Czech land named Karl Hermann Frank was by your homeland’s authorities returned to the Czechoslovakian justice and our colleague was assigned as his defense attorney. He proceeded to defend Frank honorably, nobly, despite a definite death penalty outcome.



The prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials visited the proceedings and remarked the defense of our colleague as exemplary. But what followed for Resler? He was condemned for defending a Nazi murderer. Contempt, malicious gossip and distrust became his daily bread and finally led to his “voluntary” retirement from practice.



Particularly despicable criminals united under the communist party adopted this tactic. They managed to condemn not only their own victim publicly but simultaneously their legal counsels. “Trust” had a special role in their words and actions. A magical term which a fanatic crowd or a blind society gave a whole new meaning. Punishment without legal process. Societal rejection for mere fulfillment of fundamental postulates of a state governed by the rule of law.



Here we can’t help but remember Virginia’s Declaration of Rights, and all American subsequent founding documents stemming from it. The right for due process. The right to assistance of counsel.



Furthermore, we have to question if all of those who insisted on publicly declaring distrust to a defense attorney, acting out the demands of his professional position, did so out of personal selfishness, conceit, small-minded fear, all of which outweighed the integral laws of your country and of a state governed by the rule of law in general.



We deeply value your sovereignty and the far-reaching reputation of your university. This act, however, comes as an echo of totalitarian regimes and fanatic mob mentality. It is not an act of reason but an act of evil which once again pats its own back for claiming another noble concept as its own.



In deepest respect,

The presidium of the Union of Defense Attorneys



Dear Members of the Union of Defense Attorneys,

I appreciate having your perspective about this important—and complicated—set of issues, and I want to assure you that the decision was not made lightly. The controversy was never about the right to counsel. Indeed, Dean Rakesh Khurana publicly stated that he believes that all faculty members must be given academic freedom to make decisions that are right for them, and that every individual is entitled to a vigorous defense as a cornerstone of our justice system.



Faculty deans, however, have unique roles in the Harvard residential system, and the controversy had clearly created a very challenging climate within Winthrop House, especially for students. Worries were expressed by staff and students about whether the deans could deal fairly and dispassionately with all the students, no matter their views about the representation, and there were also concerns expressed about time commitments imposed by outside professional activities. In the end, we favored the best interests of our students and made them our top priority.



Ron and Stephanie have made admirable and worthwhile contributions as faculty deans and valued members of our community. They have supported students facing difficult situations throughout the years and made important progress in support of civic engagement and diversity within their House. I am sure they will continue to work hard to keep the interests of students foremost in their thoughts and actions.



All the best,

Larry Bacow

