Top female German left-wing politicians plan a semi-ban of SUVs

Echoing the self-confidence of Adolf Hitler's, these fundamentally misguided individuals would love to impose it on all of Europe



These days, Germany's politics is largely controlled by the people whose skulls are filled with sawdust. But things will be worse if and when the truly left-wing parties take over Germany. Material scientists among the TRF readers are urged to figure out what is worse than sawdust.







For years, we mocked the unhinged green extremists' for their efforts to demonize the sports utility vehicles, the SUVs. Those were killing the planets, right? We allowed the unhinged people to be legitimized and many of them can already pretend to be mainstream. They are no longer satisfied with demonizing SUVs; they want to mostly ban it.



Three days ago, Die Welt (German) described a plan of some top ladies in all the three main German left-wing parties. See stories in Jalopnik (English) and Autoforum (Czech) for some coverage in more friendly languages.







OK, SUVs have become wildly popular in the U.S. where they account for more than 40% of the newly sold vehicles right now.



Even in Germany, where the space per capita is more modest than in America, SUVs represent 1/3 of the new cars on the market. So it's no niche market – like the electric cars. Nevertheless, the German leftists think it's a great idea to ban most of them. You could ask: shouldn't the 33% of the voters – plus their friends and relatives – be sort of upset by those plans? Does it still matter in Germany?







OK, SPD – the social democrats – are still Germany's largest overtly left-wing party. Their spokeswoman Kirsten Lühman seems to be well aware of the main advantages that lead consumers towards SUVs:



In comparison with smaller vehicles, SUVs have a significantly higher emissions. But they're extremely popular due to the higher position of the driver and passengers, their abilities to attach a trailer, or during trips to the terrain.



SUVs are over-engineered tank models. ;-) They are big and heavy and that's why many politicians consider them to be mobile environmental catastrophes that have to be prevented as soon as possible.



It's absurd when a 1.9-ton-heavy vehicle is transporting an 80-kilogram person.



Farmers and foresters should get an exception and they should be allowed SUVs.

