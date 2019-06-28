Twitter's Trump rule, Putin+Dalai Lama against multiculturalism

Donald Trump is having a good time at G20.



In this video, a left-wing U.S. journalist "asked" Trump: "Will you tell Putin not to meddle in the 2020 elections?" But for Trump, a good entertainer, it was more than a rhetorical question. He said "Of course I will", turned to Putin, and told him "Don't meddle in the 2020 elections". ;-) I think that Putin liked the stunt, too. Russians aren't this good at similar American humorous responses. There are objective reasons why Hollywood is still ahead of Volgawood.



Some left-wing talking head at CNN seemed utterly shocked by Trump's response – it was a "fact stranger than fiction". Not really. It was a witty reaction to an annoying repetitive conspiracy theory and in a very pleasant, friendly way, Trump has expressed the view or the fact that the conspiracy theory and its believers are dumb.



Meanwhile, Trump told Sánchez to sit down and the Spanish prime minister smiled and complied. Much of the Spanish press was hysterical about that "humiliation", too! Again, Trump's theater was mostly a joke but there was an underlying alpha-male reality behind it – alpha-male reality elevating both Trump personally and the U.S. That's how America is led today, get used to it.







Russia doesn't tangibly meddle in the U.S. elections but someone does and seems to be proud about it. Well, I am talking about the Silicon Valley.



On Wednesday, Trump complained that Twitter et al. are all Democrats and suppressing his Internet influence. Was he right?







Well, just on the following day, Twitter introduced a new rule widely called "The Trump rule". Verified politicians' accounts with at least 100,000 followers won't see their tweets erased but if another user's tweet were erased, the politician's tweet will get erased from all the "special" lists and queries, and in the main timeline, it will be replaced by something like



This tweet is bad and was written by the orange man who is bad. You have to click here to see it. The extra click is needed in order to prove that you have been warned that you don't want to see the bad orange man's bad tweet.

