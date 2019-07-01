A truly lame hit piece on Feynman, beauty in physics

Wolfram on Gell-Mann I got a permission to post a very interesting text by Stephen Wolfram so if you're thirsty for some intellectual adrenaline and if you ...

A pocket magnet with 45.5 tesla: a revolution for LHC/FCC? Pavel has pointed out that I overlooked a remarkable paper on experimental physics in Nature : 45.5-tesla direct-current magnetic field g...

Direct anthropic bound on the weak scale from supernovæ explosions – or how I learned to stop worrying and love the Higgs Guest blog by Prof Alessandro Strumia, not only a famous misogynist but also a physicist ;-) I thank Luboš for hosting this post, where I ...

Soph takes on Greta ...and Gretinism... Great minds think alike. When I talked to Murray Gell-Mann years ago, it was clear to us that we had a similar thinki...

The September 9th asteroid should be nuked The contemporary public discussions are largely dominated by people who are either totally dishonest, or lack the basic education or intelli...

Most laymen have a remarkable psychological problem with the universe born out of nothing The criticism of Hartle-Hawking by Turok et al. is demonstrably wrong In the Quanta Magazine, Natalie Wolchover published a new article P...

Bell's inequality is straightforward, the quantum world is local " Quantum Strangeness: Wrestling... " by George Greenstein is another deeply flawed book on the foundations of quantum mechanics t...

Experimenters and especially journalists can't write good far-reaching interpretations of QM experiments Sinclair QL (Quantum Leap). Sometimes in the 1980s, I was so attracted by an article about that computer that I memorized a long 1-page ar...

Acharya: string/M-theory probably implies low-energy SUSY Bobby Acharya is a versatile fellow. Whenever you search for the author Acharya, B on Inspire, you will find out that "he" has wr...