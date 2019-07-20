Apollo program was economically sound

Fifty years ago today, in the evening of the European time, the final steps to send the two men on the Moon began. My nation has a particularly close relationship to the astronauts: the primacy ;-) of Czechoslovakia was that it was the third country with an astronaut.



Scott Aaronson "summarizes" his opinions by saying that the Apollo program really was faked (it just included the landing of the people on the Moon) and it was "economically insane". The moonlanding pictures are a testimony of a bygone era in which the civilization was way more cohesive than today – right – and the number of the moonlanding deniers will probably increase, he opines. Well, it probably will. It's even more likely that the far left stinky "elite" will ban any talk about that achievement of the white males altogether.







OK, I don't understand what he means by saying that the moonlanding was "faked" – except that he is a conspiracy theorist by himself. But I understand what he means by saying that it was "economically insane". A majority of Americans used to say the same thing. They were wrong. Do you know what Moondoggle was? It was the forgotten opposition to the space program. In 1979, only 47% of Americans said that it was "worth" to pay for the moonlanding. That percentage increased to 77% by 1989. As you can see, the decision of JFK etc. to go to the Moon was undemocratic in the narrow sense but democratic in the long run. The critics of the program were on the wrong side of the history and are forgotten by now.







Let's think about the numbers in the rest of this text. In 2020, the world GDP will be $100 trillion 2020 U.S. dollars – which may be divided to 7.5 billion people. That's some $13,000 GDP per capita. (It might sometimes be better to consider just 1 billion of people in the "rich Western world" where the average GDP is over $50,000 per capita but many of the conclusions will remain the same.) The U.S. GDP will be some $20 trillion. The U.S. government budget will get $4 trillion in revenues and will spend $5 trillion – the difference is adding to the deficit which will be safe up to the point when it won't be.



During the peak year (1966), the U.S. has spent 4.5% of the budget for the space program ($5.9 billion out of $813 billion is some 0.72% of the GDP) and 100,000 people were involved with it (the integrated number of people who got ever involved was some 400,000).







In 13 years in total, the JFK program has cost $28 billion old dollars which translates to some $300 billion 2020 U.S. dollars – by including the inflation rate. Because we will talk about the distant history, we should distinguish the inflation rate from the nominal GDP growth rate and other rates – the results may be very different. Well, there are lots of issues connected with the comparison of the inflation baskets in totally different epochs but economists have chosen some conventions so at least we know what tasks we're referring to.



The default translation of the dollars from one era to another is by adding the inflation.



OK, $300 billion is just 1.5% of the 2020 U.S. GDP! (Or 0.3% of the world GDP.) Are you willing to say that mankind should be poorer by the moonlanding – so that the only benefit is 1.5% of the single annual America's GDP that is used for something else? Such a statement says much more about the speaker than about the merit and – even though I consider the human spaceflight to be much less important than e.g. pure science – I consider those who would move the 1.5% of GDP elsewhere to be savages.



The real problem is that the likes of Aaronson say that spending 5% of the old GDP for the space program was "economically insane" and what they want the adjective to mean is that it is "economically impossible" or "very harmful to the society". Except that it clearly isn't. 5% is much less than 100% so the society can clearly afford it mathematically – no mathematical laws are being violated – and as we know from the history, America could indeed afford it and the space program hasn't led to any famines or other catastrophes. Very far from it. NASA spinoff technologies include LASIK, artificial limbs, vacuum packaging of food, invisible braces, promotion of teflon, 3D foods printing, Intel (created from Fairchild Semiconductor when the demand for motherboards got big), and athletic shoes that recoil.







Even the music videos by Rammstein and Britney Spears above – while their technical quality still looks up-to-date in 2019 – seem like coming from a different epoch, a less politically correct one, with greater dreams and ambitions. While phones and tablets have jumped a big time, the evolution of mankind in recent 20 years had a clear negative sign.



Everyone who says that the U.S. couldn't afford the space program – or that it cannot afford a particle accelerator for mere tens of billions of dollars – is simply lying. She or he is absolutely full of šit. Everyone who reads this stuff is a cretin. The Western societies clearly could and still can afford these things. The only question is whether they will. Incidentally, one incomplete proof showing that the moonlanding conspiracy theorists are wrong involves the fact that it's still cheaper to land the real men on the Moon than to fool 100,000 professionals around the project that they have landed if they haven't.



Even the maximal 4.5% of the U.S. GDP was 19 times smaller than the remaining 95%, you know, and much of the 95% was spent for some... clear garbage. Much of the increase went to higher pensions. Pensioners were buying more cigarettes or cigarettes with more colorful pictures of camels – the packages are thrown into the trash can within a day, and so on. People bought hundreds of millions of dildos that could penetrate deeper to the rectum. I could go through the things that people normally do with these $100 trillion a year. You would be shocked to see what kind of primitive wasteful stinky animals most people are.



And do you want to tell me that these typical things that happen with the $100 trillion are less wise expenses than the moonlanding or even the particle colliders? Given me a break, stinky chimp, and return to the cage.



OK, the whole Apollo program was just $300 billion 2020 U.S. dollars i.e. 1.5% of the annual U.S. GDP. From the long-term viewpoint, it was clearly a negligible item in the budget. An LHC-like collider is $10-$20 billion, a factor of 15-30 less than the Apollo program, so such facilities are clearly even more negligible.



What is a big item in the budgets of the 1940s we can compare these things with? Yes, there was a war somewhere. The place where the war took place is called the world and it was the Second World War. The total cost of the Second World War was $4 trillion 2020 U.S. dollars for the United States and $14 trillion for the whole world. In the last 12 months of the war, the U.S. defense spending comprised about 40% of the U.S. GDP. The Manhattan Project only cost $2 billion old or $20 billion in current dollars, however. Still a lot for two technologically improved and upsized grenades thrown onto Japan.



The Millenials brainwashed by the global warming and similar pseudoscientific fairy-tales don't understand much. For example, Sabina wrote:





