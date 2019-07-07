How Czech press informs about the expulsion of Noah Carl

I am thankful to be surrounded by an island of a relative positive deviation whose radius is a few hundred miles.



Noah Carl, from Support Noah Carl



Four hours ago, iDNES.cz (iTODAY in Czechia), perhaps the most mainstream Internet news server, wrote about the story of the IQ expert Noah Carl who was fired by Cambridge. Virtually all commenters are shocked by the rise of totalitarianism in the U.K. – and elsewhere – and 800+ comments were posted in a few hours. Because such articles are rarely published by the Western newspapers, let me show you what totally ordinary Czech readers read about this story and how they react.



Genes influence the IQ, a scientist wrote. He was pushed out of Cambridge as a racist



The young British researcher Noah Carl was fired by the Cambridge University after hundreds of Academics have accused him of promotion of racist pseudoscience. Carl has written texts also about the relationship between the genes and intelligence and about the crimes committed by the immigrants. To defend him, another petition has been created and Carl plans to sue. Several Czechs have appeared among his critics as well as supporters.







After he won the job contest, Carl started as a beginning scholar at St Edmund's College in Cambridge last summer. In late April and early May 2019, one of the world's most prestigious universities has ended the cooperation with him, however.



Since last November, the university has investigated him because he became a target of some criticism by students and of an open letter by hundreds of Academics from the whole world. Without a single piece of evidence, they have written down that Carl's works are "ethically suspect" and "methodologically flawed". It was said that they "contained basic errors in the analysis and interpretations of the data."







The petition has called (some) articles by Carl "racist pseudoscience". It added that his texts were already being exploited by the far right media in their efforts to strengthen the xenophobic and anti-immigrant rhetoric.



The critics have urged Cambridge University to denounce similar research and review the process of Carl's hiring. Among the signatories, we find the left-wing anthropologist David Graeber who describes himself as an anarchist. A Czech signatory is also e.g. Filip Vostal from the Academy of Sciences of the Czech Republic.



Carl's supporters point out that most of the petitioners aren't experts in the research of intelligence and similar topics. They also emphasize that Carl has also published in renowned journals and that is where potential polemics should be taking place.



Among other things, Carl has analyzed the relationship between intelligence and political attitudes, e.g. the differences in the verbal intelligence between the American Republican and Democratic Parties. He was also mapping the IQ trends in various regions of the U.K.



He considers unquestionable that the genes are affecting the intelligence of individuals. He hasn't made any conclusion about the possible influence of genes on the proven groups' (racial) differences between the IQ. However, he labeled this opinion as a rational hypothesis that may be legitimately probed. He warns that to suppress the discussion about the race, genes, and IQ may lead to greater damages than benefits.



Cambridge as a new spokesman for racists?



A statement by St Edmund's College claims that the school also supports research that may be controversial or sensitive. However, it must respect the "cherished standards of ethics and integrity of research" and be "performed with the appropriately stringent methodology". Some of Carl's works are said to violate these criteria.



Cambridge is also bothered that Carl has cooperated with "several individuals who were known to be close to extremist opinions". "There was a serious risk that hiring Dr Carl could directly or indirectly lead to the exploitation of the school as a platform for promotion of opinions that are encouraging racial or religious hatred," the statement explains.



It adds that because of Carl, the atmosphere at the university has worsened and many were feeling hurt or betrayed because they couldn't believe that Cambridge was being connected with such opinions. The university emphasizes that Carl got a chance to defend himself in front of the investigation committee, both in the written form and orally.



Debate about races as an ideo-crime?



Soon afterwards, a petition supporting Carl was created as well, and that one was also signed by hundreds of Academics from the whole world. They include the American psychologist Jonathan Haidt whose book "Morality of the human mind: why the people are divided by politics and religion" was published in Czech.



A signatory is also philosopher Vlastimil Vohánka from the Palacký University and Czech mathematician Petr Zizler who is affiliated with a university in Calgary, Canada.



Squarely on the side of Carl, we find the activist server Quillette that, referring to Orwell, stated that the scientist was fired for committing an "ideo-crime".



"Mob rule is crushing free speech on campus," roars a headline in the Times, above an article by political scientist Matthew Goodwin. According to him, the attacks against Carl were also accompanied by the protests of students and unspecified vandalism.



Goodwin opines that the activists have destroyed the scientist's career. He began to successfully collect money on the Internet [if you send him, you should also send something to me], to get funds needed for him to defend against Cambridge legally.



The 29-year-old Oxford sociology alumni considers himself a moderate conservative who supports more stringent rules for the immigration to the U.K. and the departure of the U.K. from the European Union.



In the Czech context, group IQ differences are studied by the psychologist Petr Bakalář's book "Taboo in Social Sciences". This author has also faced accusations of scientific misconduct and (crypto)racism.



Author: kan (Lukáš Kantor)

