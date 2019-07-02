Innocence of beauty in Feynman lectures on physics

Massimo Pigliucci chose Richard Feynman as a champion and user of beauty in physics – and therefore a natural target of a hit piece. While Pigliucci's knowledge of Feynman or physics is basically non-existent, he made a good choice: Feynman did indeed like to refer to beautiful laws, derivations, and pictures in physics.



In this extensive, 56-kilobyte-long blog post (almost exactly 10 times Pigliucci's rant), I decided to review references to the words beautiful, beauty, and pretty in the Feynman Lectures on Physics (1963, online). If you click at the hyperlink, you may get 71 hits. But when you try to see all of them, the number gets reduced to 65. Moreover, a dozen or two dozens of hits use the word "pretty" as a synonym of "rather" ("pretty soon") and whenever it's so, I automatically omitted the references.







Some of the hits also lead to comments by others. The remainder provides us with a rather comprehensive picture where and why Feynman referred to "beauty in physics" and in related discussions. The words "beauty" and "pretty" are given several meanings that may be partially distinguished from each other. I will try to do so, to comment on each of them, and to decide whether each usage of the "beauty" in physics may be justified.



I think that all sane readers will agree that there was nothing objectionable in his usage of the aesthetic terminology. "Beauty" has often referred to Maxwell's equations, quantum mechanics, its simplicity, simplicity of derivations, simplicity of equations expressing laws, a girl on a beach, actual pictures encoding a physical situation, architecture, design of eyes built by Mother Nature, and more.







The lectures have 3 volumes, each of them has many chapters, and I will sort them from the first volume and from the early chapters. The errata only contain texts from individual chapters that don't have to be discussed separately.



First, in the Nobel Lecture that is also available on that website, Feynman described a story about his discoveries as well as unsuccessful research dreams:



And, so I dreamed that if I were clever, I would find a formula for the amplitude of a path that was beautiful and simple for three dimensions of space and one of time, which would be equivalent to the Dirac equation, and for which the four components, matrices, and all those other mathematical funny things would come out as a simple consequence—I have never succeeded in that either. But, I did want to mention some of the unsuccessful things on which I spent almost as much effort as on the things that did work.



In this chapter we shall try to explain what the fundamental problems in the other sciences are, but of course it is impossible in so small a space really to deal with the complex, subtle, beautiful matters in these other fields.



Astronomy: In this rapid-fire explanation of the whole world, we must now turn to astronomy. Astronomy is older than physics. In fact, it got physics started by showing the beautiful simplicity of the motion of the stars and planets, the understanding of which was the beginning of physics.



One of the most impressive discoveries was the origin of the energy of the stars, that makes them continue to burn. One of the men who discovered this was out with his girlfriend the night after he realized that nuclear reactions must be going on in the stars in order to make them shine. She said “Look at how pretty the stars shine!” He said “Yes, and right now I am the only man in the world who knows why they shine.” She merely laughed at him. She was not impressed with being out with the only man who, at that moment, knew why stars shine. Well, it is sad to be alone, but that is the way it is in this world.



Footnote: Now I’m rushing through this! How much each sentence in this brief story contains. “The stars are made of the same atoms as the earth.” I usually pick one small topic like this to give a lecture on. Poets say science takes away from the beauty of the stars—mere globs of gas atoms. Nothing is “mere.” I too can see the stars on a desert night, and feel them. But do I see less or more?



...so long as we are not too far from the earth (the force weakens as we go higher) is\[



E_{\text{potential gravitational}} = {\rm weight} \cdot {\rm height}



\] It is a very beautiful line of reasoning. The only problem is that perhaps it is not true. (After all, nature does not have to go along with our reasoning.) For example, perhaps perpetual motion is, in fact, possible. Some of the assumptions may be wrong, or we may have made a mistake in reasoning, so it is always necessary to check. It turns out experimentally, in fact, to be true...



He made voluminous tables, which were then studied by the mathematician Kepler, after Tycho’s death. Kepler discovered from the data some very beautiful and remarkable, but simple, laws regarding planetary motion...



Six years later a new measurement of the size of the earth showed that the astronomers had been using an incorrect distance to the moon. When Newton heard of this, he made the calculation again, with the corrected figures, and obtained beautiful agreement...



If a law does not work even in one place where it ought to, it is just wrong. But the reason for this discrepancy was very simple and beautiful: it takes a little while to see the moons of Jupiter because of the time it takes light to travel from Jupiter to the earth...



There we see a beautiful ellipse, the measures starting in 1862 and going all the way around to 1904...



This figure shows one of the most beautiful things in the sky—a globular star cluster...



It is hard to exaggerate the importance of the effect on the history of science produced by this great success of the theory of gravitation. Compare the confusion, the lack of confidence, the incomplete knowledge that prevailed in the earlier ages, when there were endless debates and paradoxes, with the clarity and simplicity of this law—this fact that all the moons and planets and stars have such a simple rule to govern them, and further that man could understand it and deduce how the planets should move! This is the reason for the success of the sciences in following years, for it gave hope that the other phenomena of the world might also have such beautifully simple laws.



If we watch the dynamics of this machine, we see a rather beautiful motion—up, down, up, down, … The question is, will Newton’s equations correctly describe this motion?



That is what Newton’s laws say, so the most precise and beautiful definition of force imaginable might simply be to say that force is the mass of an object times the acceleration.



\(\Delta E = \Delta (mc^2): \) This theory of equivalence of mass and energy has been beautifully verified by experiments in which matter is annihilated—converted totally to energy: An electron and a positron come together at rest, each with a rest mass \(m_0\).



This is a strange characteristic, and as we get into more and more advanced work there are circumstances in which mathematics will produce results which no one has really been able to understand in any direct fashion. An example is the Dirac equation, which appears in a very simple and beautiful form, but whose consequences are hard to understand.



On the other hand, in theoretical physics we discover that all our laws can be written in mathematical form; and that this has a certain simplicity and beauty about it.



This is an example of very poor science. From two numbers we obtain two numbers, and from those two numbers we draw a beautiful curve, which of course goes through the very point that determined the curve! It is of no use unless we can measure something else, and in the case of geophysics that is often very difficult.



In Fig. 26–4, our problem is again to go from A to B in the shortest time. To illustrate that the best thing to do is not just to go in a straight line, let us imagine that a beautiful girl has fallen out of a boat, and she is screaming for help in the water at point B. The line marked \(x\) is the shoreline. We are at point A on land, and we see the accident, and we can run and can also swim.



[O]ur first inclination might be to say, “Well, that is very pretty; it is delightful; but the question is, does it help at all in understanding the physics?” Someone may say, “Yes, look at how many things we can now understand!” Another says, “Very well, but I can understand mirrors, too..." ...



Evidently the statement of least time and the statement that angles are equal on reflection, and that the sines of the angles are proportional on refraction, are the same. So is it merely a philosophical question, or one of beauty? There can be arguments on both sides. However, the importance of a powerful principle is that it predicts new things.



To discover the rule that determines how far apart two points have to be so that at the image they appear as separate points can be stated in a very beautiful way associated with the time it takes for different rays... \(t_2-t_1 \gt 1/

u\)



What is the formula for the electric and magnetic field produced by one individual charge? It turns out that this is very complicated, and it takes a great deal of study and sophistication to appreciate it. But that is not the point. We write down the law now only to impress the reader with the beauty of nature, so to speak, i.e., that it is possible to summarize all the fundamental knowledge on one page, with notations that he is now familiar with...



The magnetic field is given by \(\vec B = -\vec e_{r'} \times \vec E / c\). We have written these down only for the purpose of showing the beauty of nature or, in a way, the power of mathematics.



Ordinarily, if the atoms are very beautifully located in a nice pattern, it is easy to show that we get nothing in other directions, because we are adding a lot of vectors with their phases always changing, and the result comes to zero.



There are many situations in which, if the light intensity were stronger, we could see color, and we would find these things quite beautiful... The former shows a beautiful blue inner part, with a bright red outer halo, and the latter shows a general bluish haze permeated by bright red-orange filaments...



The most remarkable features of this are, first, that it is in the eye of almost every vertebrate animal, and second, that its response curve fits beautifully with the sensitivity of the eye, ... But since that time, two of them have been detected by Rushton by a very simple and beautiful technique...



So one measures the reflection coefficient of light which has gone twice through the pigment (reflected by a back layer in the eyeball, and coming out through the pigment of the cone again). Nature is not always so beautifully designed. The cones are interestingly designed so that the light that comes into the cone bounces around and works its way down into the little sensitive points at the apex...



The shape of one curve fits beautifully with Yustova’s green curve, but the red curve is a little bit displaced... Nevertheless, by casting different kinds of shadows in the light, with various overlaps of colors, one gets quite a series of beautiful colors which are not in the light themselves (that is only orange), but in our sensations.



The retina is organized in just the way the brain is organized and, as someone has beautifully put it, “The brain has developed a way to look out upon the world.”



Furthermore, experiments also show that flowers vary in their reflection of the ultraviolet over different parts of the petals, and so on. So if we could see the flowers as bees see them they would be even more beautiful and varied!



The beauty of the compound eye is that it takes up no space, it is just a very thin layer on the surface of the bee.



So next time we look at a peacock and think of what a brilliant display of gorgeous color it is, and how delicate all the colors are, and what a wonderful aesthetic sense it takes to appreciate all that, we should not compliment the peacock, but should compliment the visual acuity and aesthetic sense of the peahen, because that is what has generated the beautiful scene!



Finally, we shall briefly describe the more elaborate work, the beautiful, advanced work that has been done on the frog. Doing a corresponding experiment on a frog, by putting very fine, beautifully built needlelike probes into the optic nerve of a frog, ...



Now, by taking an electrode and moving it down in succession through the layers, we can find out which kinds of optic nerves end where, and the beautiful and wonderful result is that the different kinds of fibers end in different layers!



\[



\langle E \rangle = \frac{\hbar\omega}{e^{\hbar\omega / kT} -1}



\] This, then, was the first quantum-mechanical formula ever known, or ever discussed, and it was the beautiful culmination of decades of puzzlement.



It is also possible to obtain the rule by a purely logical argument, using no particular substance at all. This is one of the very beautiful pieces of reasoning in physics and we are reluctant not to show it to you, so for those who would like to see it we shall discuss it in just a moment. But first we shall use the much less abstract and simpler method of direct calculation for a perfect gas.



There is nothing more beautiful about one of the motions than about the other. So it is impossible to design a machine which, in the long run, is more likely to be going one way than the other, if the machine is sufficiently complicated.



One can get into some rather subtle and interesting problems. So although this chapter is to be on electrostatics, it will not cover the more beautiful and subtle parts of the subject. It will treat only the situation where we can assume that the positions of all the charges are known.



Negative charge will be brought down to the bottom part of the cloud by the drops, and the positively charged ions which are left behind will be blown to the top of the cloud by the various updraft currents. The theory looks pretty good, and it at least gives the right sign.



Usually such a beautiful generalization is found to stem from a single deep underlying principle. Nevertheless, in this case there does not appear to be any such profound implication. We have to understand the “rule” as the combined effects of two quite separate phenomena.



If we take away the scaffolding he used to build it, we find that Maxwell’s beautiful edifice stands on its own. He brought together all of the laws of electricity and magnetism and made one complete and beautiful theory.



Now we are ready to cross over to the other side of the peak. Things will look different—we are ready for some new and beautiful views.



Here is the structure built by Maxwell, complete in all its power and beauty.



But we want to stop for a moment to show you that this tremendous edifice, which is such a beautiful success in explaining so many phenomena, ultimately falls on its face.



Such atomic-beam or, as they are usually called, “molecular” beam resonance experiments are a beautiful and delicate way of measuring the magnetic properties of atomic objects.



...we can show you one of the most beautiful things about quantum mechanics—how much can be deduced from so little.



Showing you such arguments at this early stage has a disadvantage in that you are immersed in another set of abstractions before we get “down to earth.” However, the thing is so beautiful that we are going to do it anyway.



The most beautiful thing of quantum mechanics is that the conservation theorems can, in a sense, be derived from something else, whereas in classical mechanics they are practically the starting points of the laws.



We are really getting control of nature on a very delicate and beautiful level.

