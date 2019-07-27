Magic angles of twisted di-graphene

The Quanta Magazine has recently revived its campaign to promote the superconductivity of graphene twisted by a magic angle. Pradeek Mutalik just added some solution to his previous puzzle.







From an MIT press release



In an April 2018 Nature paper, Cao et al. have reported the remarkabke phenomenon of superconductivity observed in a pair of graphene layers that are twisted by 1.1 degrees before they are placed on each other. In just 15 months, the paper has acquired almost 700 citations which indicates that it's one of the most thrilling trends in current condensed matter physics.



Well, more precisely, they have observed both "proximate superconductivity" and a "Motl insulator" ;-), seemingly opposite behavior patterns, in the same pair of layers. The phenomenon is so stunning that even if you look just at the picture of the two graphene layers (see above), it looks like it is animated! If you keep on watching for 5 minutes, your own head will revolve around the Earth as if it were the Sun. :-)







Note that the two periodic patterns that are slightly twisted before they are placed on one another develop an annoying optical illusion, the Moiré pattern.







The simplest template for the effect is one-dimensional. If you just combine two nearby frequencies, you obtain a sine at the intermediate frequency that is modulated by a much slower cosine. That boils down to the simple precise identity\[



\sin((\omega+\epsilon)t)+\sin((\omega-\epsilon)t) = 2\sin \omega t \cdot \cos \epsilon t.



\] The smaller is the difference of the frequencies \(\epsilon\), the longer is the emergent true long period of the sum. These simple observations have a straightforward generalization to two-dimensional and higher-dimensional lattices. The smaller the twist angle is, the longer is the apparent long period of the emergent patterns (those "larger hexagons" in the animation at the top).



The graphene is one layer of the graphite and has the bees' hexagons everywhere. The planar picture is periodic i.e. invariant under the translation by unit vectors \(\vec v_1,\vec v_2\), and \(-\vec v_1-\vec v_2\) which are rotated by 120 degrees with respect to each other. Now, an elementary question you should ask is the following:



When you combine these hexagonal networks after you twist one of them by the angle \(\gamma\), may the resulting picture be periodic again, but with a longer period? The answer is Yes. The integer combination of the basic lattice vectors \[



q\vec v_1 + r \vec v_2, \quad q,r\in\ZZ



\] may be literally equal to the rotation of a similar vector\[



R_\gamma \cdot (s \vec v_1 + t \vec v_2).



\] For these two 2-vectors to be equal, they must primarily be equally long (the length is unaffected by the rotation \(R_\gamma\)) which means\[



q^2 + r^2 - qr = s^2 + t^2 - st



\] where the strange coefficients "minus one" follow from \(\vec v_1\cdot \vec v_2 = -1/2\). Can you find integer solutions to this Diophantine equation? Well, you can actually find lots of solutions – which are some cousins of the Pythagorean triples – but for small enough angles comparable to 1.1°, I could only find the class of solutions\[



r=r, \quad t=r+1, \quad q=s=2r+1.



\] You may easily verify that this Ansatz automatically obeys the quadratic equation that we wrote before. To make things worse, 1.1° seems to be close to the middle of two solutions, 1.12° and 1.08° or so, which have \((r,t)=(29,30)\) or \((30,31)\), respectively. The numbers such as thirty don't look terribly special so just this choice of the angle 1.1° doesn't look terribly special, either. It's just some small number...



If you want an angle that is really close to 1.10°, you need \((q,r,s,t)=(91,90,90,91)\), the cherished figure of a woman with two fat bellies, and the resulting angle is 1.09653° or so.



If you want some Mathematica code to start your numerical games, here is one:



angles = {0}; For[q = 0, q <= 150, q++,

For[r = 0, r <= Abs[q], r++,

For[s = q, s <= q + 5, s++,

For[sign = -1, sign <= 1, sign = sign + 2,

t = 1/2 (s - sign*Sqrt[4 q^2 - 4 q r + 4 r^2 - 3 s^2]);

If[Abs[t - Round[t]] < 0.001 && Abs[q] != Abs[r],

kosin = (q*s + r*t - (q*t + s*r)/2)/(q*q + r*r - q*r);

angle = 180./Pi*ArcCos[kosin];

If[angle < 2 && angle != 0, Print[{q, r, s, t, angle}];

angles = angles~Join~{angle},],];

];

];

];

];

