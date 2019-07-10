Multiverse is primarily a scientific concept

Right or wrong... Tabooization of the concept is what is anti-scientific



The Vafa-Ellis-Rubenstein debate about the multiverse has reminded me about the extraordinary difficulty that the laymen – such as the host of the debate, David Malone, a Green Party politician and BBC filmmaker – may have with simple enough terms such as the "multiverse". There must be something fatally wrong about the very word, right?



Shouldn't scientists be prevented from using the term "multiverse"?



The word "universe" comes from Latin; "universus" means "turned into one". Note that "uni-" is one, "versus" is a past participle of "vertere", i.e. "turned". Similarly, "multiverse" is a neologism used to represent "many universes". All of being is represented as belonging to several universes.



First of all, a sociological answer. You really don't want to plan a ban of the multiverse in the scholarly papers. Google Scholar lists 22,800 papers that include the word "multiverse". Top cited papers with the word in the title have about 500 citations. You may find papers on physics and cosmology but also those on proteins and the Indian cinema, among other things.



Clearly, these unusual places where people use the word are "derivative" or "experimental" exploitations of the physics terminology and marketing seems to be the main goal of this choice of the words.







In physics, we primarily mean one thing – in eternal inflation – but as e.g. Brian Greene described in his popular book The Hidden Reality, there are almost a dozen of types and generalizations of the "multiverse" in fundamental physics – which have very different degrees of generality, connectedness with the expert literature (or, on the contrary, with pop science or the mass culture), and probability to be correct.







First, our Universe may be very large and regions outside the visible Universe may exist. These regions are just like us but the volume may be huge and allow many extra volumes analogous to the visible Universe. This is just a "large Universe" – incidentally, it's pretty much proven that the total Universe connected to ours is at least 100 times larger than the visible one.



Second, there is the real "multiverse" in the main sense – a collection of universes that are only connected by "parental relationships" – some universes grew as bubbles out of their parent universes – and where the long-distance laws of physics generally differ. One universe may have a heavier charged particle, another one has a lighter one, and this diversity is useful for the understanding of the seemingly random properties of particle physics in our world. This main "multiverse" seems to be "almost certainly" implied by the inflationary cosmology, our main theory about "what preceded the normal power-law Big Bang expansion".



Third, Greene talks about the parallel branes in the braneworlds (also "other universes" in another sense); many worlds interpretation of quantum mechanics (which is in no way a viable complete replacement for the proper Copenhagen rules of quantum mechanics but has some degree of popularity among physicists); the Platonic multiverse of all mathematical constructions, simulated universes, and more.



OK, the "multiverse of the eternal inflation" is the only totally correctly named multiverse that should hold the trademark, and the users of the term "multiverse" in all the other contexts should pay some royalties to the inflationary cosmologists. Is it true? Is it science?



Well, these are two very different questions. We aren't sure it is true. But it is certainly science. It is used in thousands of the physics papers and for a good reason: it is



clearly a possible scheme of the world in the biggest picture that has logical relationships with various proposed theories of physics; it has emerged from some theories and hasn't been ruled out yet

the possibility of many or very many universes is clearly on par with the possibility that there is just one Universe we roughly see – and it would be a prejudice to throw away one of the competing, clearly comparably viable a priori, ideas

its existence or non-existence has consequences for the validity of our theories

according to some theories, the existence and the detailed structure of the multiverse has statistical consequences (predictions) for properties of our universe