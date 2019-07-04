Oreskes: huge amount of water disappears in nuclear power plants

Naomi Oreskes is a top influential climate alarmist. She is one of the co-mothers or propagators of the ludicrous "97% consensus" meme. When I was at Harvard faculty, she found out I wasn't a climate fearmonger so she sent one of the e-mails to the whole Harvard hierarchy above me, demanding my punishment.



She was later hired as a history-focused climate alarmist by Harvard itself. Also because she belongs to certain currently privileged groups, she is frequently offering her wisdom about the climate and energy topics. You can hear her speak in every other climate alarmist propaganda film. But does she have at least the knowledge, inteligence, and sanity of an average 10-year-old kid? You decide.



Willie Soon sent me a link to an incredible tweet she posted 10 hours ago. Does she recommend nuclear energy?





This is so important: a reminder that nuclear power is not renewable, because of the huge water demands. @mzjacobson @MichaelEMann @ErikMConway @ClimateOpp @DoMoisan And as the climate heats up, those demands will increase. https://t.co/t6d0mKxKEO — Naomi Oreskes (@NaomiOreskes) 3. července 2019